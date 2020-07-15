Quarantine or not, tourists still flock to New Mexico

RED RIVER, N.M., July 15 (Reuters) - In the New Mexico
mountain resort of Red River, tourists from Texas stroll along
Main Street, most disregarding Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's
orders they quarantine and wear masks.
It's the same in other New Mexican tourist towns such as
Taos and Santa Fe, except nearly all their visitors wear face
coverings - surrounded by signs warning of fines if they don't.
Like governors in at least 15 states, Democrat Lujan Grisham
has ordered out-of-state tourists to self-isolate, citing data
that about one in 10 of New Mexico's spiking COVID-19 cases
comes from visitors.
Enforcing the orders is proving difficult, given the lack of
a national plan, police reluctance to take on the massive task,
and Americans' penchant for driving hundreds or thousands of
miles to vacation, even in a pandemic.
A U.S. road trip this summer means navigating through a
patchwork of quarantine regulations across various states, most
of them voluntary.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut require travelers from
19 states with high COVID-19 infection rates to self-quarantine
for two weeks upon arrival. New York imposes fines.
Hard-hit Florida requires travelers from those three states
to self-isolate for 14 days whether arriving by plane or car, or
face a $500 fine.
Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Vermont all
have varying self-isolation rules.
'TAKING AWAY OUR LIBERTY'
New Mexico published newspaper ads in neighboring Arizona
and Texas, states respectively reporting 27% and 18% positive
coronavirus test rates, urging their residents not to visit.
Health experts consider a 5% rate to be worrisome.
But tourists keep coming.
"I think it's bullshit. They're saying the masks should
work, so why should you be quarantined?" said Chris Fry, 59, a
feed company manager from Dimmitt, Texas, staying in his cabin
near Red River and stopping in town for ice before going
fishing.
A 45-minute drive south in Taos Plaza, Louisiana tourist
Christy Brasiel was frustrated the historic Native American
community was closed to visitors and compared Lujan Grisham's
rules to "communism or socialism."
"They're taking away our liberty," said Brasiel, 49, staying
in an Airbnb rental to avoid her voluntary quarantine order
enforced by local hotels that turn away out-of-state visitors.
As in cities across New Mexico, police in Red River have yet
to issue citations for non-compliance to COVID-19 rules, said
Mayor Linda Calhoun, a Republican, adding that she is
encouraging businesses to require masks.
"We live off of tourists, that's all we have, so it's very
difficult for us to enforce the order," Calhoun said of the
quarantine rule in her town nicknamed "Little Texas" for the
number of visitors from that state.
Many locals in Taos County, where COVID-19 cases have
doubled in the last month, are dismayed by the rule breaking.
"It doesn't make any sense to be so selfish," said lawyer
Maureen Moore, 67.
"WE DON'T WANT YOU HERE"
Only three weeks ago, as outbreaks raged across the U.S.
Sunbelt, New Mexico reported stable or declining daily cases.
A poor state with limited hospital capacity, New Mexico used
early, tough restrictions to curb the pandemic.
But with its positive test rate rising above 4%, Lujan
Grisham has scolded New Mexicans for letting down their guard
since she eased restrictions on June 1, and on Monday reclosed
indoor restaurant dining.
On a shortlist as a running mate to presumptive Democratic
presidential nominee Joe Biden, Lujan Grisham has also rounded
on tourism, the state's second-largest industry.
"We don't want you here now," she told potential visitors in
a July 9 press briefing, taking special aim at Texans. "I want
you to stay in Texas."
Lujan Grisham said New Mexico State Police would
"aggressively" enforce her quarantine and mask orders. The force
has handed out 13 verbal warnings for mask violations but none
for quarantine non-compliance, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
The rules are piling pandemic pain on businesses in the
state. Standing outside his Red River supermarket, business
owner Ted Calhoun said Lujan Grisham had gone too far.
"Ordering visitors to do a 14-day quarantine is killing the
tourist industry of New Mexico," said Calhoun, the mayor's
husband.
