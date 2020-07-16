Log in
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: SIGNIFICANT ORDER FOR UTG MIXING GROUP

07/16/2020 | 02:00am EDT

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ PRESS RELEASE JULY 16, 2020 at 9:00

SIGNIFICANT ORDER FOR UTG MIXING GROUP

Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH, a part of UTG Mixing Group, has received a significant order from South America from one of the leading international Group in its industry. The order includes 12 mixers for a demanding chemical process. 

The total value of the order is approximately EUR 1.5 million. The order has been booked for the second quarter of 2020 and deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of 2021.

” The order once again shows our strong competitiveness in both technically and commercially challenging international projects. This is also strong display from our organization that we have learned to operate in these new circumstances, even when the site is far away. The order will provide a good base for 2021” says Jussi Vaarno, Chief Operating Officer.

In Uusikaupunki 16.7.2020

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

Further information:

Jussi Vaarno, COO, +358 407 799 570

www.utgmix.com

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. “Partnership built to last - and perform” is our brand promise. We always serve the customer in the best possible way by bringing our global capabilities locally close to the customer.

Our main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals.

The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
