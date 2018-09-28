Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: The Sale of 81% Japrotek Oy Ab's Shares to the Company's Management, Announced on June 4th 2018, is Completed. 28.09.2018 12:30

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: The Sale of 81% Japrotek Oy Ab's Shares to the Company's Management, Announced on June 4th 2018, is Completed.

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE September 28, 2018 at 13:30

81% of Japrotek Oy Ab's shares will be transferred to the company's management as a result of the final sale agreement signed today.

The arrangement will be realized mainly as announced on June 4, 2018. Unlike previously announced, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's guarantor liabilities for guarantees related to Japrotek's normal business operations, such as product warranty liabilities and liabilities to work and delivery phases, will not exceed 1,350 thousand euros after the arrangement. The guarantor liability for Japrotek's bank guarantee limit is valid for a maximum of 2,5 years after the implementation of the arrangement.

Jouko Peräaho, CEO Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +358 500 740 808

Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally, different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.

The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.

Plc Uutechnic Group's subsidiaries are AP-Tela Oy, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.