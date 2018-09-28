Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: The Sale of 81% Japrotek Oy Ab's Shares to the Company's Management, Announced on June 4th 2018, is Completed. 28.09.2018 12:30

Log in
PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ
09/28/2018
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: The Sale of 81% Japrotek Oy Ab's Shares to the Company's Management, Announced on June 4th 2018, is Completed.

09/28/2018 | 06:37am EDT

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: The Sale of 81% Japrotek Oy Ab's Shares to the Company's Management, Announced on June 4th 2018, is Completed.

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE September 28, 2018 at 13:30

Uutechnic Group: The Sale of 81% Japrotek Oy Ab's Shares to the Company's Management, Announced on June 4th 2018, is Completed.

81% of Japrotek Oy Ab's shares will be transferred to the company's management as a result of the final sale agreement signed today.

The arrangement will be realized mainly as announced on June 4, 2018. Unlike previously announced, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's guarantor liabilities for guarantees related to Japrotek's normal business operations, such as product warranty liabilities and liabilities to work and delivery phases, will not exceed 1,350 thousand euros after the arrangement. The guarantor liability for Japrotek's bank guarantee limit is valid for a maximum of 2,5 years after the implementation of the arrangement.

In Uusikaupunki September 28, 2018

PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ

Board of Directors

Further information:

Jouko Peräaho, CEO Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +358 500 740 808

www.uutechnicgroup.fi

Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally, different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.

The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.

Plc Uutechnic Group's subsidiaries are AP-Tela Oy, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.

Disclaimer

Uutechnic Group Oyj published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:36:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23,0 M
EBIT 2018 2,00 M
Net income 2018 2,00 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,23
P/E ratio 2019 9,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 22,4 M
Technical analysis trends PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,47 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jouko Peraaho Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leena Junninen Finance Manager
Sami-Jussi Alatalo Vice Chairman
Kristiina Lagerstedt Director
Hannu Kottonen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ12.46%26
FANUC CORP-22.29%38 429
ATLAS COPCO AB-5.27%35 135
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES14.30%30 594
INGERSOLL-RAND16.64%25 115
PARKER HANNIFIN-6.55%24 733
