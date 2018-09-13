PLDT : Enjoy up to 30 percent discount on Booking.com accommodations with PLDT and Smart

One of the world's leading online travel companies, Booking.com allows travelers to access the world's largest selection of accommodations in over 230 countries and territories, and book their ideal place in a snap using the company's website and mobile app.Rewarding experiences in local and top Asian destinations
Under the unique partnership, all PLDT Home and Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid customers can now enjoy up to 30 percent discount on select Booking.com listings in the Philippines and top Asian destinations including Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan until December 31, 2018.
'Over the years, Filipinos have cultivated a passion for traveling, and with this strategic partnership, we're excited to provide our PLDT Home and Smart customers with rewarding experiences on their getaways,' said Oscar A. Reyes, Jr., Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business Market Development for PLDT and Smart.
'This is another proof that we go beyond providing digital services and keenly look for ways to give our customers epic and meaningful experiences attuned to their passions and lifestyles - all with the help of our world-leading partners,' he added.
PLDT Home customers can enjoy special deals by visiting www.booking.com/PLDT, while Smart customers can book discounted rates at www.booking.com/Smart.Hassle-free booking powered by PLDT Home and Smart
Using these dedicated Booking.com sites for PLDT Home and Smart customers, users simply have to select their country of destination, choose their preferred accommodation from the listings, and pick the rate bearing the PLDT or Smart logo. PLDT Home and Smart customers can make easy, hassle-free, and secure reservation with instant confirmation on the special Booking.com site.
Whether they are traveling for business or leisure, PLDT Home and Smart customers can enjoy a wide range of Booking.com accommodations including apartments, vacation homes, and family-run bed and breakfasts, hotels, to 5-star luxury resorts, among others.
Filipinos can book epic experiences and enjoy seamless connectivity in the comfort of their home or on the go -powered by PLDT Home and Smart, the country's fastest fixed and mobile networks according to the world-renowned Ookla Speedtest Awards.
Take advantage of this promo by booking now at www.booking.com/PLDT
or www.booking.com/Smart
.
Disclaimer
PLDT Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 04:02:01 UTC