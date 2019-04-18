Log in
PLDT : Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

0
04/18/2019 | 08:20am EDT

PLDT Inc. (“PLDT”) (PSE: TEL) (NYSE: PHI) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31st December 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document has been posted at the PLDT website at:

http://pldt.com/investor-relations/annual-and-sustainability-reports#USSEC

Shareholders of PLDT may receive hard copies of the document, which contains PLDT’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request.

About PLDT

PLDT is the leading telecommunications provider in the Philippines. Through its principal business groups – fixed line and wireless – PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone and fixed line, and cellular network.

PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE:TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine listed companies.

Further information can be obtained by visiting the web at www.pldt.com.


© Business Wire 2019
