PLDT : Gabay Guro marks 11th year with ‘Grand Gathering’ for teachers at MOA Arena on Sept. 23

Organized as the biggest tribute for Filipino teachers, the star-studded event features celebrity performances led by Megastar Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Jaya, Gabby Concepcion, Randy Santiago, and Christian Bautista, among others.
As a grand treat to teachers, Gabay Guro is also raffling off exciting prizes, including gift certificates, smartphones and gadgets, home appliances, livelihood packages, vehicles, and a brand new house and lot.
'Gabay Guro's annual Grand Gathering is our big 'Thank You' to all our beloved teachers who dedicate their life to the invaluable role of educating our children,' said Gabay Guro Chairperson Chaye Cabal-Revilla. 'They are our partners in nation-building through education, and we look forward to continuing our mission to support and uplift them as we mark our 11th year.'
The event is exclusive to teachers, and admission is FREE. For a chance to secure tickets, teachers may visit Gabay Guro's official Facebook account at www.facebook.com/gabayguro and follow its official accounts on Twitter and Instagram at @PLDTGabayGuro for updates.Empowering teachers across the country
Established in 2007, Gabay Guro aims to honor and empower teachers across the country through seven pillars: housing and educational facilities; scholarships; trainings; livelihood programs; broadbanding and computerization; innovations; and the Teachers' Tribute.
Since its founding, Gabay Guro has built and donated over 40 classrooms nationwide and provided over 1,300 scholarship grants through its 47 partner schools. Of its scholars, 800 have graduated, with 234 finishing with honors. Over 500 graduates have also passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers.
Over the years, more than 40,000 educators have also benefited from Gabay Guro's regular training programs, which include personality development, emotional intelligence, English proficiency, information technology, leadership, and creativity, among others. To promote an innovative mindset and unlock opportunities for teachers, school leaders, staff, Gabay Guro also links schools to communities and industries through workshops and interactive seminars.Award-winning advocacy program
Over the years, Gabay Guro has teamed up with various organizations, including companies within the PLDT Group, to improve the quality of life of teachers and their families by launching livelihood programs for teachers.
The organization has also partnered with local government units to bring the 'Grand Gathering' experience to the provinces through the 'Teacherfest' celebration, which was recently held in Bataan, Butuan, and Bulacan, and will soon be staged in Ilocos, Cebu, and Davao.
Gabay Guro's efforts have been recognized by various award-giving bodies including Gawad Tanglaw, Anvil Awards, Philippine Quill Awards, and the Philippine Association of National Advertisers Awards.
Gabay Guro Grand Gathering 2018 is made possible by the support of Colgate-Palmolive; Devant; Enchanted Kingdom; Foton; Gen Korean BBQ House; HBC; Honda; Kettle Foods; Landco; Manila Doctors Hospital; Motorlandia; MPTC; MVP Rewards; MyPhone; PECCI; Penshoppe; PLDT Home; Red Planet Hotels; Reyes Haircutters; SGV Foundation; Smart; Standard Insurance; Stanford University Batch 2018; Sun; Sunsilk; Suzuki; Telescoop; TNT; and Yamaha.
For more information, please visit the Gabay Guro's official website at www.gabayguro.com
and follow the organization's official Twitter and Instagram accounts at @PLDTGabayGuro.
Disclaimer
PLDT Inc. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 04:37:04 UTC