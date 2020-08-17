Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  PLDT Inc.    TEL   PHY7072Q1032

PLDT INC.

(TEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 08/14
1350 PHP   -2.67%
03:28aPLDT : Initial Beneficial Ownership of Newly Appointed Officers
PU
03:28aPLDT : Retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban
PU
08/17PLDT INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PLDT : Initial Beneficial Ownership of Newly Appointed Officers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 03:28am EDT

COVER SHEET

SEC Registration Number

P W - 5 5

Company Name

P

L

D

T

I

N

C

.

Principal Office (No./Street/Barangay/City/Town/Province)

R

A

M

O

N

C

O

J

U

A

N

G

C

O

B

U

I

L

D

I

N

G

M

A

K

A

T

I

A

V

E

N

U

E

M

A

K

A

T

I

C

I

T

Y

Form Type

Department requiring the report

Secondary License Type, If

Applicable

2

3

-

A

M

S

R

D

COMPANY INFORMATION

Company's Email Address

Company's Telephone Number/s

Mobile Number

8816-8553

Annual Meeting

Fiscal Year

No. of Stockholders

Month/Day

Month/Day

11,586

Every 2nd Tuesday

December 31

As of July 31, 2020

of June

CONTACT PERSON INFORMATION

The designated contact person MUSTbe an Officer of the Corporation

Name of Contact Person

Email Address

Telephone

Mobile Number

Number/s

Atty. Ma. Lourdes C. Rausa-Chan

lrchan@pldt.com.ph

8816-8553

Contact Person's Address

9/F MGO Building, Legaspi cor. Dela Rosa Streets, Makati City

Note: In case of death, resignation or cessation of office of the officer designated as contact person, such incident shall be reported to the Commission within thirty (30) calendar days from the occurrence thereof with information and complete contact details of the new contact person designated.

Disclaimer

PLDT Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:27:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PLDT INC.
03:28aPLDT : Initial Beneficial Ownership of Newly Appointed Officers
PU
03:28aPLDT : Retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban
PU
08/17PLDT INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/13PLDT : Smart launches GIGA Pro with bigger and better data for the new normal
AQ
07/31PLDT : Smart launches NBA.Smart portal to bring the live NBA games to Filipino f..
AQ
07/29JULY 29, 2020 :  Smart 5G Goes Live Read more
PU
07/28Philippines' new China-led telecom firm surges after Duterte's 'chilling' thr..
RE
07/28Philippines' new China-led telecom firm surges after Duterte's 'chilling' thr..
RE
07/27GLOBE TELECOM : Philippine leader threatens closure or govt takeover of 'lousy' ..
RE
07/27GLOBE TELECOM : Philippine leader threatens closure or government takeover of 'l..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 176 B 3 611 M 3 611 M
Net income 2020 25 714 M 528 M 528 M
Net Debt 2020 183 B 3 755 M 3 755 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 5,20%
Capitalization 292 B 5 988 M 5 995 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 18 416
Free-Float 15,6%
Chart PLDT INC.
Duration : Period :
PLDT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLDT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 414,64 PHP
Last Close Price 1 350,00 PHP
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anabelle Lim-Chua Chief Financial & Risk Management Officer
Helen Yuchengco Dee Director
Pedro Emilio O. Roxas Independent Director
James L. Go Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLDT INC.36.64%5 988
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.25%243 276
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-4.08%92 287
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.28%86 082
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.30%51 572
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.08%39 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group