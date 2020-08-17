PLDT : Initial Beneficial Ownership of Newly Appointed Officers

COVER SHEET
SEC Registration Number
P W - 5 5
Company Name
Principal Office (No./Street/Barangay/City/Town/Province)
|
|
|
|
R
|
A
|
M
|
O
|
N
|
|
C
|
O
|
J
|
U
|
A
|
N
|
G
|
C
|
O
|
|
B
|
U
|
I
|
L
|
D
|
I
|
N
|
G
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
A
|
K
|
A
|
T
|
I
|
|
A
|
V
|
E
|
N
|
U
|
E
|
|
M
|
A
|
K
|
A
|
T
|
I
|
|
C
|
I
|
T
|
Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form Type
|
|
|
Department requiring the report
|
Secondary License Type, If
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
3
|
-
|
A
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
S
|
R
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPANY INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's Email Address
|
|
|
Company's Telephone Number/s
|
Mobile Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8816-8553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Meeting
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Stockholders
|
|
|
|
Month/Day
|
Month/Day
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,586
|
|
|
Every 2nd Tuesday
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
|
|
As of July 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
of June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONTACT PERSON INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The designated contact person MUSTbe an Officer of the Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Contact Person
|
|
|
Email Address
|
Telephone
|
Mobile Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number/s
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atty. Ma. Lourdes C. Rausa-Chan
|
|
|
lrchan@pldt.com.ph
|
|
|
8816-8553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact Person's Address
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/F MGO Building, Legaspi cor. Dela Rosa Streets, Makati City
Note: In case of death, resignation or cessation of office of the officer designated as contact person, such incident shall be reported to the Commission within thirty (30) calendar days from the occurrence thereof with information and complete contact details of the new contact person designated.
Disclaimer
PLDT Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:27:19 UTC