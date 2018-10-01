PLDT : Maymay and Edward take their connection to the next level with PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi

Both very active on social media, MayWard - as their throngs of fans call them endearingly - know too well the importance of a reliable Internet connection when it comes to reaching out to their followers and sharing every step of their journey to stardom the moment they finished their stint at a famous reality TV show.
'Then, viewers simply had to tune into their television to get to know what we were doing. Nagbago ang lahat nung natapos ang
reality TV show. Now we turn to the Internet and social media as a means to share our lives with our fans,' said Edward.
Sharing their journey via social media
'Malaking-malaki talaga ang utang na loob namin sa aming
fans, kaya
we always engage them as much as as possible. Thanks to the Internet and apps, mas madali
for us to get in touch and interact with them kahit nasaan man sila
- Pilipinas man
o abroad,' said Maymay.
The loveteam's accounts are filled with their travel adventures, behind-the-scene moments of their gigs and TV appearances, and daily discoveries that show off their fun-loving and carefree personalities.
Instagram remains to be the duo's main social media platforms, with Maymay boasting 1.8 million followers, and Barber amassing 1.2 million followers. Recently, they also got on board the Tiktok craze, using the app to take short videos and edit them with special effects before uploading them for millions of followers.
Being their own content managers
Just like many celebrities their age, MayWard have turned into their very own social media managers, creating content and managing the account all by themselves. They often start their days scrolling through their own social media feeds, liking and commenting on posts, and then posting their own content to engage with their followers.
'Very hands-on talaga kami
. We think about content that our followers and fans will find fun and masayang-masaya talaga kami
whenever they enjoy what we post and put out there,' said Edward.
Maymay revealed that most of their social media activities are done during their downtime; for example, backstage while waiting for their stage appearances, in transit for their many shows locally and abroad, or at home during their rest days.
'We use our mobile network when we're on the go, but when we're in the comfort of our home, malaking tulong talaga
if you have a reliable Internet connection for your online activities. It is in this way that having your own PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi makes perfect sense,' said Edward.
Get your sulit on with PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi
Available at PLDT Stores and retailers nationwide, the PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi comes with FREE 10GB data valid for seven days for a one-time fee of Php1,995. Because it is prepaid, there are no monthly bill payments, locked-in periods, or even uncontrolled data usage.
Even better, PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi lets you surf for as low as Php15 for 1GB via Home Boost 15, which comes with 1GB valid for 1 day for only Php15. You can enjoy Home Boost 15 as an add-on to promos like Home Boost 50 or up, for greater savings.
PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi is powered by Smart, the country's fastest mobile Internet, according to a user-generated survey by Ookla, the world's network testing leader.
'With PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi, madaling-madali
especially for people our age na magkaroon ng sulit at mabilis na
Internet connection sa bahay
,' said Maymay. 'Because it's Prepaid Home WiFi, di na kailangan ng
contract or locked-in period. Mas madali rin ma
-control yung
data usage and budget mo kasi maglu
-load up ka lang sa tuwing gagamitin mo
.'
'Even young people our age know the value of sulit
,' said Edward. 'We know na
'leveling up' does not necessarily mean having to pay a high price tag. With PLDT Prepaid Home WiFi, you can truly get your sulit
on and enjoy fast Internet at home without having to shell out too much - that's what's sulit
about it.'
To know more about PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi, visit www.pldthome.com
and follow PLDT's official accounts on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PLDTHome
) and Twitter (@PLDTHome
).