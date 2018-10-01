Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  PLDT Inc    TEL   PHY7072Q1032

PLDT INC (TEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PLDT : Maymay and Edward take their connection to the next level with PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 10:52am CEST
Both very active on social media, MayWard - as their throngs of fans call them endearingly - know too well the importance of a reliable Internet connection when it comes to reaching out to their followers and sharing every step of their journey to stardom the moment they finished their stint at a famous reality TV show.
 
'Then, viewers simply had to tune into their television to get to know what we were doing. Nagbago ang lahat nung natapos ang reality TV show. Now we turn to the Internet and social media as a means to share our lives with our fans,' said Edward.
 
Sharing their journey via social media
 
'Malaking-malaki talaga ang utang na loob namin sa aming fans, kaya we always engage them as much as as possible. Thanks to the Internet and apps, mas madali for us to get in touch and interact with them kahit nasaan man sila - Pilipinas man o abroad,' said Maymay.
 
The loveteam's accounts are filled with their travel adventures, behind-the-scene moments of their gigs and TV appearances, and daily discoveries that show off their fun-loving and carefree personalities. 
 
Instagram remains to be the duo's main social media platforms, with Maymay boasting 1.8 million followers, and Barber amassing 1.2 million followers. Recently, they also got on board the Tiktok craze, using the app to take short videos and edit them with special effects before uploading them for millions of followers. 
 
Being their own content managers
 
Just like many celebrities their age, MayWard have turned into their very own social media managers, creating content and managing the account all by themselves. They often start their days scrolling through their own social media feeds, liking and commenting on posts, and then posting their own content to engage with their followers. 
 
'Very hands-on talaga kami. We think about content that our followers and fans will find fun and masayang-masaya talaga kami whenever they enjoy what we post and put out there,' said Edward.
 
Maymay revealed that most of their social media activities are done during their downtime; for example, backstage while waiting for their stage appearances, in transit for their many shows locally and abroad, or at home during their rest days.
 
'We use our mobile network when we're on the go, but when we're in the comfort of our home, malaking tulong talaga if you have a reliable Internet connection for your online activities. It is in this way that having your own PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi makes perfect sense,' said Edward.
 
Get your sulit on with PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi
 
Available at PLDT Stores and retailers nationwide, the PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi comes with FREE 10GB data valid for seven days for a one-time fee of Php1,995. Because it is prepaid, there are no monthly bill payments, locked-in periods, or even uncontrolled data usage. 
 
Even better, PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi lets you surf for as low as Php15 for 1GB via Home Boost 15, which comes with 1GB valid for 1 day for only Php15. You can enjoy Home Boost 15 as an add-on to promos like Home Boost 50 or up, for greater savings. 
 
PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi is powered by Smart, the country's fastest mobile Internet, according to a user-generated survey by Ookla, the world's network testing leader.
 
'With PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi, madaling-madali especially for people our age na magkaroon ng sulit at mabilis na Internet connection sa bahay,' said Maymay. 'Because it's Prepaid Home WiFi, di na kailangan ng contract or locked-in period. Mas madali rin ma-control yung data usage and budget mo kasi maglu-load up ka lang sa tuwing gagamitin mo.'
 
'Even young people our age know the value of sulit,' said Edward. 'We know na 'leveling up' does not necessarily mean having to pay a high price tag. With PLDT Prepaid Home WiFi, you can truly get your sulit on and enjoy fast Internet at home without having to shell out too much - that's what's sulit about it.'
 
To know more about PLDT Home Prepaid WiFi, visit www.pldthome.com and follow PLDT's official accounts on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PLDTHome) and Twitter (@PLDTHome).

Disclaimer

PLDT Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLDT INC
10:52aPLDT : Maymay and Edward take their connection to the next level with PLDT Home ..
PU
09/29PLDT : Amdocs sign new agreement to transform PLDT and Smarts IT infrastructure
AQ
09/28SEPTEMBER 28, 2018 : PLDT, Amdocs sign new agreement to Transform PLDT and Smart..
PU
09/26SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Smart, Samsung roll out voice-over-WiFi service
AQ
09/24PLDT : continues its pursuit of excellent digital literacy through PLDT Home Fib..
PU
09/21PLDT : UAAP stars Thirdy Ravena and Nieto brothers inspire hopefuls of PLDT Home..
PU
09/18PLDT : brings Smart Wifi to Super 8 stores
PU
09/18PLDT-SMART NETWORK ADVISORY : Stepping up restoration of mobile data connectivit..
PU
09/17PLDT-SMART NETWORK ADVISORY : Typhoon Ompong
PU
09/17PLDT : Gabay Guro marks 11th year with ‘Grand Gathering’ for teacher..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Philippine Long Distance Telephone goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
08/09PLDT Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/06Top 10 August WallStar Communication Services Gains Were Led By Telefonica, C.. 
06/29Top 50 Communication Services By June Yield Were Led By Telefonica And Teleco.. 
05/31After Hours Gainers / Losers (05/31/2018) 
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 165 B
EBIT 2018 30 576 M
Net income 2018 21 707 M
Debt 2018 141 B
Yield 2018 4,81%
P/E ratio 2018 13,84
P/E ratio 2019 13,18
EV / Sales 2018 2,62x
EV / Sales 2019 2,54x
Capitalization 292 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 530  PHP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anabelle Lim-Chua Chief Financial & Risk Management Officer
Helen Yuchengco Dee Director
Pedro E. Roxas Independent Director
James L. Go Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLDT INC5 404
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.87%221 430
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.82%88 053
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.15%77 740
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 960
ORANGE-5.11%42 814
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.