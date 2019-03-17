PLDT : OFWs in Hong Kong can now buy load via blockchain-based mobile data trading service

Overseas Filipinos in Hong Kong can now connect to their families and friends back home through a new blockchain-based mobile data trading service launched by DENT Wireless Limited (DENT) and PLDT Hong Kong Limited (PLDT).

DENT and PLDT have commercially launched their joint mobile data trading service. With this service PLDT HK customers are able to trade unused mobile data with other PLDT HK customers using the marketplace in the DENT app. The service is powered by blockchain technology and utilises the DENT token as the currency for trading.

PLDT HK customers who sell their unused mobile data and receive DENT tokens can then use these to top-up themselves or others ('gifting') in Hong Kong, Philippines and 45 other countries around the world via the DENT app. In addition, to get even more DENTs, PLDT HK customers may buy DENTs in the app using their PLDT HK prepaid credit.

' PLDT HK is constantly looking for innovative ways to serve the needs of overseas Filipinos. We are very excited that the mobile data trading service is now available for all our PLDT HK customers. To maximize the benefits of mobile data trading, our customers can use the tokens they earn to buy prepaid load for themselves or for their families and friends. Our customers can also buy and send Smart, Sun, and TNT top-ups to the Philippines and Free Bee credits for their own use via the Dent app' says Joel Lumanlan, General Manager of PLDT HK.

Tero Katajainen, CEO of DENT Wireless adds ' These new services bring great benefits to our customers both in and outside of Hong Kong. Through the direct carrier billing facility, PLDT HK customers can buy more DENT tokens using the prepaid credits. We see the mobile trading service as a new innovation to keep customers engaged and acquire new users.'

' Aside from the mobile data trading and direct carrier billing services, we intent to integrate with PLDT HK loyalty and rewards programs to create better customer stickiness and deliver more benefits. All these new exciting features will reinforce the ecosystem of services that we are building to enhance user experience and deliver more value to the customers.' says Ramon Greep, SVP Telco Operations, DENT Wireless.

ABOUT DENT

DENT Wireless Ltd., based in Hong Kong, operates the world's first Global Mobile Data Exchange https://dent.exchange. Through DENT's Ethereum blockchain powered Mobile Data Exchange, anyone can buy, sell or donate mobile data using DENTs as global currency.

DENT has already 12 Million users and the apps have 148 operators in 44 countries live.

For more information, visit www.dentwireless.com.

ABOUT PLDT (HK) LIMITED

PLDT Global Corporation (PGC), the international marketing, sales, and operating arm of the PLDT Group expanded its global reach to cater to more Filipinos worldwide. In 2001, PGC formed PLDT (HK) Limited to directly serve the overseas Filipino consumers, offer wholesale services, and provide high-quality enterprise and value added solutions to PLDT customers. Through its retail business, PLDT HK became the first mobile operator in Hong Kong to offer electronic prepaid loading, load transfer, and mobile remittance services. Today, PLDT HK continues to break new ground to deliver innovative and relevant life solutions that aim to uplift the lives of Filipinos in HK and other countries. Visit www.pldtglobal.com for more information.

