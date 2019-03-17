Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  PLDT Inc    TEL   PHY7072Q1032

PLDT INC

(TEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PLDT : OFWs in Hong Kong can now buy load via blockchain-based mobile data trading service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 10:24pm EDT

Overseas Filipinos in Hong Kong can now connect to their families and friends back home through a new blockchain-based mobile data trading service launched by DENT Wireless Limited (DENT) and PLDT Hong Kong Limited (PLDT).
DENT and PLDT have commercially launched their joint mobile data trading service. With this service PLDT HK customers are able to trade unused mobile data with other PLDT HK customers using the marketplace in the DENT app. The service is powered by blockchain technology and utilises the DENT token as the currency for trading.
PLDT HK customers who sell their unused mobile data and receive DENT tokens can then use these to top-up themselves or others ('gifting') in Hong Kong, Philippines and 45 other countries around the world via the DENT app. In addition, to get even more DENTs, PLDT HK customers may buy DENTs in the app using their PLDT HK prepaid credit.

' PLDT HK is constantly looking for innovative ways to serve the needs of overseas Filipinos. We are very excited that the mobile data trading service is now available for all our PLDT HK customers. To maximize the benefits of mobile data trading, our customers can use the tokens they earn to buy prepaid load for themselves or for their families and friends. Our customers can also buy and send Smart, Sun, and TNT top-ups to the Philippines and Free Bee credits for their own use via the Dent app' says Joel Lumanlan, General Manager of PLDT HK.

Tero Katajainen, CEO of DENT Wireless adds ' These new services bring great benefits to our customers both in and outside of Hong Kong. Through the direct carrier billing facility, PLDT HK customers can buy more DENT tokens using the prepaid credits. We see the mobile trading service as a new innovation to keep customers engaged and acquire new users.'

' Aside from the mobile data trading and direct carrier billing services, we intent to integrate with PLDT HK loyalty and rewards programs to create better customer stickiness and deliver more benefits. All these new exciting features will reinforce the ecosystem of services that we are building to enhance user experience and deliver more value to the customers.' says Ramon Greep, SVP Telco Operations, DENT Wireless.

ABOUT DENT
DENT Wireless Ltd., based in Hong Kong, operates the world's first Global Mobile Data Exchange https://dent.exchange. Through DENT's Ethereum blockchain powered Mobile Data Exchange, anyone can buy, sell or donate mobile data using DENTs as global currency.

DENT has already 12 Million users and the apps have 148 operators in 44 countries live.

For more information, visit www.dentwireless.com.

ABOUT PLDT (HK) LIMITED
PLDT Global Corporation (PGC), the international marketing, sales, and operating arm of the PLDT Group expanded its global reach to cater to more Filipinos worldwide. In 2001, PGC formed PLDT (HK) Limited to directly serve the overseas Filipino consumers, offer wholesale services, and provide high-quality enterprise and value added solutions to PLDT customers. Through its retail business, PLDT HK became the first mobile operator in Hong Kong to offer electronic prepaid loading, load transfer, and mobile remittance services. Today, PLDT HK continues to break new ground to deliver innovative and relevant life solutions that aim to uplift the lives of Filipinos in HK and other countries. Visit www.pldtglobal.com for more information.

Disclaimer

PLDT Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 02:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLDT INC
10:24pPLDT : OFWs in Hong Kong can now buy load via blockchain-based mobile data tradi..
PU
03/12PLDT : Smart superpower ‘The Umbrella Academy' launch with Netflix
PU
03/12PLDT : Smart, Nokia team up for 5G in universities
PU
03/09PLDT : capex for 2019 to breach P78 billion
AQ
03/08PLDT : spending P78.4-B in capex this year
AQ
03/04PLDT : says beauty queens are effective influencers
AQ
03/04PLDT : Smart record fastest network speed
AQ
02/26PLDT : Duterte threatens to shut down PLDT over 'always busy' anti-graft hotline
AQ
02/22SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Smart unveils offers for the groundbreaking Samsung Galaxy..
AQ
02/18PLDT : Smart launch pro gaming team 'Omega' for country's first franchise-based ..
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 30 269 M
Net income 2019 21 927 M
Debt 2019 155 B
Yield 2019 5,49%
P/E ratio 2019 11,73
P/E ratio 2020 12,30
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
Capitalization 251 B
Chart PLDT INC
Duration : Period :
PLDT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 171  PHP
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anabelle Lim-Chua Chief Financial & Risk Management Officer
Helen Yuchengco Dee Director
Pedro Emilio O. Roxas Independent Director
James L. Go Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLDT INC4 770
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.08%241 270
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.98%83 879
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.32%83 358
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 252
TELEFONICA6.43%45 925
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.