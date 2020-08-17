PLDT : Retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban

August 14, 2020
Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Disclosure Department
6/F Philippine Stock Exchange Tower 28th Street corner 5th Avenue Bonifacio Global City
Attention: Ms. Janet A. Encarnacion
Head - Disclosure Department
Gentlemen:
In compliance with Section 13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Exchange, we would like to inform you of the changes that have taken place in the shareholdings of
Hon. Artemio V. Panganiban.
Thank you.
Very truly yours,
PLDT Inc.
MA. LOURDES C. RAUSA-CHAN
Corporate Secretary
PLDT Inc.
Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities
Name : ARTEMIO V. PANGANIBAN
Position: Director
|
Date of
|
No. of
|
No. of shares
|
Price
|
No. of shares
|
Transaction
|
shares
|
disposed
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
acquired
|
|
|
|
owned
|
August 11, 2020
|
* 100
|
n/a
|
P 1,387.00/share
|
|
|
August 11, 2020
|
* 500
|
n/a
|
P 1,389.00/share
|
|
|
August 11, 2020
|
*1,500
|
n/a
|
P 1,390.00/share
|
|
|
August 11, 2020
|
*
|
95
|
n/a
|
P 1,397.00/share
|
|
|
August 11, 2020
|
* 405
|
n/a
|
P 1,398.00/share
|
|
|
August 11, 2020
|
* 500
|
n/a
|
P 1,399.00/share
|
|
|
August 11, 2020
|
*
|
500
|
n/a
|
P 1,400.00/share
|
* 5,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
**
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
PLDT Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:27:19 UTC