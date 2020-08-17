Log in
PLDT Inc.

PLDT INC.

(TEL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 08/14
1350 PHP   -2.67%
PLDT : Retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban

08/17/2020 | 03:28am EDT

August 14, 2020

Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Disclosure Department

6/F Philippine Stock Exchange Tower 28th Street corner 5th Avenue Bonifacio Global City

Attention: Ms. Janet A. Encarnacion

Head - Disclosure Department

Gentlemen:

In compliance with Section 13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Exchange, we would like to inform you of the changes that have taken place in the shareholdings of

Hon. Artemio V. Panganiban.

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

PLDT Inc.

MA. LOURDES C. RAUSA-CHAN

Corporate Secretary

PLDT Inc.

Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities

Name : ARTEMIO V. PANGANIBAN

Position: Director

Date of

No. of

No. of shares

Price

No. of shares

Transaction

shares

disposed

Beneficially

acquired

owned

August 11, 2020

* 100

n/a

P 1,387.00/share

August 11, 2020

* 500

n/a

P 1,389.00/share

August 11, 2020

*1,500

n/a

P 1,390.00/share

August 11, 2020

*

95

n/a

P 1,397.00/share

August 11, 2020

* 405

n/a

P 1,398.00/share

August 11, 2020

* 500

n/a

P 1,399.00/share

August 11, 2020

*

500

n/a

P 1,400.00/share

* 5,370

**

1

  • PCD account
  • Certificated

Disclaimer

PLDT Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:27:19 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 176 B 3 611 M 3 611 M
Net income 2020 25 714 M 528 M 528 M
Net Debt 2020 183 B 3 755 M 3 755 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 5,20%
Capitalization 292 B 5 988 M 5 995 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 18 416
Free-Float 15,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anabelle Lim-Chua Chief Financial & Risk Management Officer
Helen Yuchengco Dee Director
Pedro Emilio O. Roxas Independent Director
James L. Go Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLDT INC.36.64%5 988
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.25%243 276
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-4.08%92 287
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.28%86 082
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.30%51 572
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.08%39 350
