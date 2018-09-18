PLDT-Smart Network Advisory: Stepping up restoration of mobile data connectivity

This is in line with our continuing focus on the hardest hit areas of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and the Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR) where there is a strong demand for data connectivity, particularly from disaster response agencies, local governments and the news media.



As part of our thrust to provide data connectivity for rescue and recovery efforts, Smart has once again partnered with Vodafone Foundation to deploy ultra-portable Instant Wifi solutions at designated recovery operations centers and evacuation centers in Itogon, Benguet; Basco, Batanes and Vintar, Ilocos Norte. These instant WiFi stations can serve up to 1,500 concurrent users in an area of 10,000 square meters.



Vodafone Foundation has been a longtime partner of Smart in providing emergency communications support to areas severely affected by disasters. In 2012, the foundation deployed its Instant Network during Typhoon 'Pablo,' and in 2013, it brought the system to serve affected residents in Leyte during Super Typhoon 'Yolanda.'



Smart's partnership with Vodafone Foundation is part of its #SafePH advocacy, which aims to help communities reduce disaster risk using mobile technology. It is also part of Smart's commitment to the GSMA Humanitarian Connectivity Charter, which aims to empower mobile networks to respond to disasters. Attachments Original document

