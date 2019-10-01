Log in
PLDT : Smart leads in Opensignal's independent analysis of PH mobile experience

10/01/2019 | 12:48am EDT

Winning smiles. L-R: Smart President Al S. Panlilio, PLDT chair Manuel V. Pangilinan, Opensignal chief operating officer Andy Burns, PLDT-Smart chief technology and information advisor Joachim Horn, and Opensignal regional vice president for Asia-Pacific Rob Lerner.

PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) delivers the best video experience across the Philippines and in 18 regions and provinces, based on the latest independent report from mobile analytics company Opensignal.

The *Philippines Mobile Network Experience Report September 2019, which covered the period May 1 to July 29, 2019 and independently analyzed over 533 million measurements from over 190,000 devices, found that Smart won in four categories-Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience and Latency Experience-and scored a draw in 4G Availability.

Smart's Video Experience score was 47.6, well ahead of competition's score of 30.4.

'Smart's Video Experience score of 47.6 out of 100 places it comfortably in our Fair ranking bracket (40-55), which means its users may be able to watch videos with reasonable load times and minimal stalling at low resolutions,' Peter Boyland, Opensignal senior analyst, wrote. 'Globe's score of 30.4, however, is well into Poor ranking (0-40) territory, meaning its users will struggle to get anything close to an acceptable Video Experience, even at the lowest resolutions.'

In terms of overall Download Speed Experience, which factors in both 3G and 4G download speeds along with the availability of each technology, Smart posted 9.4 Mbps, ahead of Globe's 6.5 Mbps. In terms of 4G Download Speed alone, Smart scored 12.7 Mbps, compared to the competition's 8.3 Mbps.

In terms of overall Upload Speed Experience, Smart posted 3.3 Mbps, ahead of the competition's 1.7 Mbps.

In terms of Latency Experience, which is measured in milliseconds and refers to the delay users experience as data makes a round trip through the network, Smart also scored better at 61.9ms, compared to competition's 64.2ms. When measuring Latency Experience, a lower number is better.

Regional analysis

The latest Opensignal report also includes data from 19 regions and provinces across the Philippines - Aklan, Batangas, Benguet, Bulacan, Cavite, Cebu, Davao del Sur, Iloilo, Laguna, Metro Manila, Misamis Oriental, Negros Occidental, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, Rizal, South Cotabato and Tarlac.

Smart dominated Video Experience in 18 provinces, leading by as much as 29.4 points and 21.4 points in Nueva Ecija and Metro Manila, respectively.

In terms of Download Speed Experience, Smart was also ahead in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Batangas, Quezon, Cebu, Iloilo, Misamis Oriental and South Cotabato, while in terms of Upload Speed Experience, Smart also led in 18 provinces.

In terms of Latency Experience, both operators scored a draw in most areas, with Smart leading in Metro Manila and Quezon province.

'These results are a testament to Smart's commitment to continuously improve and expand our network across the country in order to support our customers' growing appetite for mobile data,' said Mario G. Tamayo, PLDT-Smart senior vice president for Network Planning and Engineering.

Network transformation

Amid Smart's Video Every Day and Giga Gaming offers, increasing data usage for video and games, alongside robust subscriber growth and increasing adoption of LTE SIMs and smartphones, have boosted PLDT's consumer wireless business revenues for the first half of 2019, which grew 20% year-on-year to P34.4 billion.

Powering these services is PLDT and Smart's sustained fixed and mobile network roll out and modernization. PLDT's total fiber infrastructure spanning over 283,000 kilometers at the end of June also supports Smart's mobile network by providing high-capacity links to its more than 19,000 LTE base stations.

PLDT has set aside a historic-high capital expenditure program in 2019 amounting to P78.4 billion, to further enhance the reach and capacity of its fiber-powered fixed line broadband network and LTE and 3G mobile networks, as well as modernize its IT support systems.

*Opensignal Awards - Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report September 2019, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period May 1 - July 29, 2019 © 2019 Opensignal Inc.

Disclaimer

PLDT Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 04:47:04 UTC
