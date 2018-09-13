Log in
PLDT INC (TEL)
PLDT : Vivo launches X21 in PH, partners with Smart as exclusive distributor

09/13/2018 | 11:23am CEST

The first in a series of high-end x-series phones, the X21 is designed especially for C-level executives and entrepreneurs - with features, such as in-display fingerprint scanning technology and a 6.28' AMOLED display, catering to their varied needs and interests. 
 
As the sole mobile provider of the device, Smart will be offering the X21 exclusively to its Enterprise clients. 
 
'The X-21 was crafted with the on-the-go lifestyle of business leaders and influencers in mind. To be able to tap this market and ensure that users enjoy the highest quality experience with the device, we thought of partnering with Smart given that their premium plans come with a guarantee of excellence in service,' said Vivo VP for PR Strategy and Partnerships Annie Lim.
 
To allow subscribers to fully enjoy the phone's state-of-the-art features, Smart has bundled the offer together with its Plan 2000, which is inclusive of unlimited calls and texts, as well as non-stop surfing.
 
'This year, we at Smart have really focused on ramping up our LTE capabilities and have seen these activities bear fruit, being recognized recently as the country's fastest wireless network,' said SMART AVP & Head of Wireless Corebiz and Smart Infinity Chet Alviz.
 
'All efforts are aimed at elevating our services and the experience of our customers. Part of this is to provide them with mobile devices like the Vivo X21, so they can fully and truly enjoy the power of Smart's fastest LTE network,' Alviz added.  
 
PLDT VP & Head of Enterprise Core Business Solutions Jojo Gendrano also shared his excitement for the partnership, saying, 'As technology continues to improve the productivity of today's business leaders, we at PLDT and Smart are inspired to enhance the mobile experience of our enterprise clients. With this, we are so privileged to be able to strengthen our partnership with Vivo and offer our clients a mobile phone and plan suited to their preferences.'
 
To know more about the mobile plans and services offered by PLDT Enterprise, contact your Relationship Manager or visit www.pldtenterprise.com.

PLDT Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 09:22:10 UTC
