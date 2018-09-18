PLDT : brings Smart Wifi to Super 8 stores

Attachments Original document

PLDT SVP and Head of Enterprise Business Jovy Hernandez, second from left, and Super 8 CEO Alvin Lim, center, lead the recent partnership event.In line with its goal to provide better, more accessible data to Filipinos, PLDT and SMART have begun rolling out the Smart Wifi service to Super 8's store branches. Customers will now be able to enjoy up to fifteen minutes of free Wi-Fi service with connection speeds of up to 100Mbps. The two partners expect to expand the reach of the service and install more hotspots in other Super 8 outlets within the year.The Super 8 grocery warehouse store chain provides retailers and value seekers with a wide assortment of quality products at wholesale prices. Smart Wifi prepaid credits may be bought throughout Super 8 store branches.'We are excited to join hands with Super 8 not just in providing them with better connectivity, but in elevating the experience they provide their customers,' said SVP & Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups Jovy Hernandez. 'Super 8 visitors will not only enjoy great grocery deals, but also convenient Wi-Fi access powered by our fastest and largest nationwide network.'The installation of Smart Wifi hotspots in Super 8 stores signifies PLDT Enterprise's unwavering commitment to be the technology backbone and primary enabler of its clients' digital transformation.'We have been working with Super 8 for two years running and we are very happy with our strong relationship,' added PLDT and Smart SVP & Head of Consumer Business - Customer Development Alex Caeg. 'Eventually, we aim to make even more SMART and PLDT products available in Super 8 stores.'FVP & Head of PLDT ALPHA Vic Tria also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership saying, 'Seamless connectivity is a necessity in today's digitally-driven and empowered consumers. With Smart Wifi, Super 8's on-the-go customers will be able to enjoy superior WiFi speeds at the grocery store's branches, keeping them always connected.'Super 8 CEO Alvin Lim also noted that there are many more opportunities for PLDT, SMART and Super 8 to collaborate.The successful partnership between PLDT ALPHA and Super 8 underscores PLDT Enterprises' commitment to enabling partners to be fearless in expanding their technological capabilities and accelerating their digital transformation.