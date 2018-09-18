Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  PLDT Inc    TEL   PHY7072Q1032

PLDT INC (TEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

PLDT : brings Smart Wifi to Super 8 stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 10:43am CEST

PLDT SVP and Head of Enterprise Business Jovy Hernandez, second from left, and Super 8 CEO Alvin Lim, center, lead the recent partnership event.

In line with its goal to provide better, more accessible data to Filipinos, PLDT and SMART have begun rolling out the Smart Wifi service to Super 8's store branches. Customers will now be able to enjoy up to fifteen minutes of free Wi-Fi service with connection speeds of up to 100Mbps. The two partners expect to expand the reach of the service and install more hotspots in other Super 8 outlets within the year.

The Super 8 grocery warehouse store chain provides retailers and value seekers with a wide assortment of quality products at wholesale prices. Smart Wifi prepaid credits may be bought throughout Super 8 store branches.

'We are excited to join hands with Super 8 not just in providing them with better connectivity, but in elevating the experience they provide their customers,' said SVP & Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups Jovy Hernandez. 'Super 8 visitors will not only enjoy great grocery deals, but also convenient Wi-Fi access powered by our fastest and largest nationwide network.'

The installation of Smart Wifi hotspots in Super 8 stores signifies PLDT Enterprise's unwavering commitment to be the technology backbone and primary enabler of its clients' digital transformation.

'We have been working with Super 8 for two years running and we are very happy with our strong relationship,' added PLDT and Smart SVP & Head of Consumer Business - Customer Development Alex Caeg. 'Eventually, we aim to make even more SMART and PLDT products available in Super 8 stores.'

FVP & Head of PLDT ALPHA Vic Tria also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership saying, 'Seamless connectivity is a necessity in today's digitally-driven and empowered consumers. With Smart Wifi, Super 8's on-the-go customers will be able to enjoy superior WiFi speeds at the grocery store's branches, keeping them always connected.'

Super 8 CEO Alvin Lim also noted that there are many more opportunities for PLDT, SMART and Super 8 to collaborate.

The successful partnership between PLDT ALPHA and Super 8 underscores PLDT Enterprises' commitment to enabling partners to be fearless in expanding their technological capabilities and accelerating their digital transformation.

Disclaimer

PLDT Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLDT INC
10:43aPLDT : brings Smart Wifi to Super 8 stores
PU
10:28aPLDT-SMART NETWORK ADVISORY : Stepping up restoration of mobile data connectivit..
PU
09/17PLDT-SMART NETWORK ADVISORY : Typhoon Ompong
PU
09/17PLDT : Gabay Guro marks 11th year with ‘Grand Gathering’ for teacher..
PU
09/14PLDT : Smart makes 1st voice call via Wi-fi in Cebu
AQ
09/13PLDT : Vivo launches X21 in PH, partners with Smart as exclusive distributor
PU
09/13PLDT : Enjoy up to 30 percent discount on Booking.com accommodations with PLDT a..
PU
09/11PLDT : Filipino operator Smart ramps up LTE-A rollout, including 5CC
AQ
09/06PLDT : Business remains on growth path
AQ
08/25PLDT : Smart still leads in LTE speed
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Philippine Long Distance Telephone goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
08/09PLDT Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/06Top 10 August WallStar Communication Services Gains Were Led By Telefonica, C.. 
06/29Top 50 Communication Services By June Yield Were Led By Telefonica And Teleco.. 
05/31After Hours Gainers / Losers (05/31/2018) 
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 165 B
EBIT 2018 30 576 M
Net income 2018 21 707 M
Debt 2018 141 B
Yield 2018 4,61%
P/E ratio 2018 14,45
P/E ratio 2019 13,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
Capitalization 305 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 530  PHP
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anabelle Lim-Chua Chief Financial & Risk Management Officer
Helen Yuchengco Dee Director
Pedro E. Roxas Independent Director
James L. Go Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLDT INC5 631
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.06%225 397
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.84%92 909
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.96%76 079
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 622
ORANGE-6.25%42 178
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.