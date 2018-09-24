PLDT : continues its pursuit of excellent digital literacy through PLDT Home Fibr Broadband Quiz Grand Finals

Attachments Original document

Rose Ann Prias, a 22-year-old Mathematics teacher from Ormoc, Leyte, center, is the Grand Champion of the recently-held PLDT Home Fibr Broadband Quiz, the culminating event of the Company's long-running advocacy on digital literacy called the Infoteach Outreach Program. She is joined by, from left, PLDT Community Relations Division Head Katherine Diaz De Rivera, UP Open University Chancellor and Professor Melinda dela Peña Banddalaria, Department of Information and Communications Technology OIC Director for Finance Services Cheryl C. Ortega, and PLDT FVP and Head of Public Affairs Ramon Isberto.Displaying their newfound expertise in digital literacy, each grand finalist battled it out in three rounds (Easy, Moderate, Difficult) with 15 questions per round, for a chance to take home as much as P45,000 in cash prize, and new computer units for their respective schools.In the end, it was 22-year old Mathematics teacher, who bagged the PLDT Home Fibr Broadband Quiz tilt for Teachers' Category. She brought home P40,000 in cash, a medal and plaque, and four computers for her school in Ormoc.'I would like to commend the invaluable efforts of PLDT, UPOU, and DICT in creating a program that instills in us the importance of constant and life-long learning. Thank you for the opportunity to learn more and be better,' Prias said, who has been a Department of Education (DepEd) teacher for three years.Meanwhile the duo ofprevailed in the Students' Category. They took home P45,000 in cash, a medal and plaque, four computers for their school, and an additional P5,000 for their coach.Winning tandem Carl David Tiongson and Karl Nikolai Reyes from Gen T De Leon National High School in Valenzuela, center, aced the Students' Category. They are awarded by, from left, Department of Information and Communications Technology OIC Director for Finance Services Cheryl C. Ortega, UP Open University Chancellor and Professor Melinda dela Peña Banddalaria, PLDT Community Relations Head Katherine Diaz De Rivera, and PLDT FVP and Head of Public Affairs Ramon Isberto.'In PLDT, we want both students and teachers to be equipped with the digital skills and self-sustainability that is required for life-long learning. It is truly inspiring to see every participant's drive and eagerness to continue to learn and accept every challenge that the PLDT Infoteach Outreach Program has to offer,' said PLDT ComRel Division Head Katherine P. Diaz De Rivera.Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) OIC Director for Finance Services Cheryl C. Ortega emphasizes the importance of various initiatives such as the PLDT Infoteach Outreach Program in today's digital society.'Through digital literacy, we are able to bridge gaps and find innovative ways to creatively address the information needs of today's generation,' Ortega said.The prestigious University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU), a long-time partner of the Infoteach Outreach Program, envisions a digitally literate nation.'2018 marks the 10th year of the UPOU and PLDT partnership in working together for a digitally literate Philippines. Through this partnership, we were able to come up with a new conceptualization of digital literacy, which is beyond learning the basic computer skills but also looking at the 21st century digital literacy skills, social responsibility, and life-long learning,' said UPOU Chancellor and Professor Melinda dela Peña Bandalaria, PhD.The event, timed for the celebration of teachers' month, also honored the audience who were mostly teachers from Valenzuela, Palawan, Leyte, Davao City, and Cagayan De Oro, as they received some goodies and were serenaded by up-and-coming young artists Clara Benin and Dane Hipolito.While some of the grand finalists were not able to make it to the Grand Finals in SM Megamall due to Typhoon Ompong, PLDT ComRel Division will still turn over their awards. For the Teachers' Category they are 2nd runner-up Emelyn S. Flores from Binmaley SOF in Pangasinan, and 3rd runner-up Arnold E. Nicdao from Baggao National High School in Cagayan., and Krisha A. Publico and Khianne Ed Miguel P. Orteza from Camalaniugan National High School in Cagayan for the Students' Category.