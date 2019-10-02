PLDT : empowers public schools nationwide through digital literacy program

Attachments Original document

In photo are, from left: PLDT Community Relations Head Katherine P. Diaz De Rivera, PLDT FVP and Public Affairs Head Ramon R. Isberto, University of the Philippines Open University Chancellor Dr. Melinda dP. Bandalaria, and PLDT VP and Public Affairs Deputy Head Carlo S. Ople.Leading telco and digital services provider PLDT recently partnered with the University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) for the 2019 PLDT Infoteach Outreach Program. In collaboration with the UPOU Foundation, this year's PLDT Infoteach Outreach Program underscores the importance of life-long learning, social transformation, and sustainable development in education. It is a 12-month-long program that has two components, including the training component and the PLDT HomeFibr Broadband Quiz Contest.As a flagship program of the company, the PLDT Infoteach Outreach Program aims to provide both school-based and community-based learning built on a strong foundation based on 21st century competencies. This includes critical-thinking, digital literacy, progressive training and life-long learning.The Program caters to different sectors, including teachers and students for the school-based training and out-of-school youth (OSY) from 10 selected local government units (LGUs) for the barangay/community-based training. Depending on the availability of these sectors, senior citizens, grassroots women, and Alternative Learning System (ALS) students may also participate in the Program.'PLDT recognizes the vital role of technology and development in education. The PLDT Infoteach Outreach Program enables students and teachers and other participating sectors to adapt in the digital age. It provides a variety of teaching modules and learning tools that range from digital literacy and social transformation which lead to life-long learning,' PLDT Community Relations (ComRel) Division Head Katherine P. Diaz De Rivera.The training component of the Program covers four phases including the Training of Master Trainers (TMT). This is conducted by the UPOU with participants from 10 Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division. The second phase is the Training of Trainers (ToT). This is composed of two teachers from each of the participating schools from the DepEd Schools Division. The third phase is the enrollment to a massive open online course (MOOC) offered by the UPOU. The last phase is the Training Roll-out to the participating schools and barangays (the 'Training Components').The Program aims to have at least 15 participating schools in each of the 10 DepEd Schools Division. Each school aims to train at least 20 students and 20 teachers. It also aims to include 20 OSYs from 10 selected LGUs from the barangay-based training. The training component aims to produce 30 master trainers and 300 trainers; at least 3,000 trained teachers and 3,000 trained students.'The PLDT Infoteach Outreach Program is anchored on the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDG), specifically SDG #4 Quality Education. Distance and online learning is the future. Digital literacy becomes a platform for life-long learning as we empower our students and teachers to pursue quality education,' said UPOU Chancellor Dr. Melinda Bandalaria.The PLDT Home Fibr Broadband Quiz culminates the Program. It has three levels which begins with the Division Level. This is followed by the Regional Level which is done online. This ends with the National Level which includes teachers, students, and community-based participants.