PLDT : links Entertainment City with ‘Smart' IT infra network

Present during the contract signing are, from left, PLDT Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise Business Jovy Hernandez, PLDT Chief Revenue Officer Al Panlilio, PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V Pangilinan, Solaire Resort and Casino Vice Chairman for Communication and Regulatory Affairs Donato Almeda, City of Dreams Manila Executive Vice President Armin Antonio B. Raquel Santos, PAGCOR Chief of Staff to the President and COO Atty. Alberto Regino Jr.Expected to spur more economic activity in the area, the Entertainment City hosts some of the largest resorts and gaming establishments in the country and numerous residential and commercial developments.'The PLDT Group is committed to make the Entertainment City a connected and world-class hub that will not only boost tourism in the country, but further generate more jobs for Filipinos,' said PLDT Chair Manuel V Pangilinan during the contract signing with the ECEMI officers.'This project will enable the booming business area to expand and build on their digital and security capabilities. We envision this partnership in making a truly Smart City possible in the country,' he added.Under the 30-year agreement, PLDT will install and operate the telecoms infrastructure network in the Entertainment City estate to provide services for customers located inside the area.Already nearing completion, the ongoing project spans two kilometers near the bay area linking major resort establishments, including Solaire Resorts and Casinos, Okada Manila, Resorts World, and City of Dreams, with future-proof telecommunications services.The future-proof infrastructure project will deliver various services such as dedicated enterprise-grade internet connectivity, virtual private networks, cybersecurity services, and PLDT Home connectivity services. Future services will also be available including 5G services and other business-enabling IT services.Aside from the commercial establishments, several residential developments will also benefit from the infrastructure project. Bayshore Residential Resort 2 and the Kingsford Hotel, with more than a thousand residential units combined, will also have access to the different telco services that are now made available.Several other property projects are also under development in the area, including hotels and other establishments that are expected to be operational in the coming years.