Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  PLDT Inc    TEL   PHY7072Q1032

PLDT INC

(TEL)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PLDT : links Entertainment City with ‘Smart' IT infra network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

Present during the contract signing are, from left, PLDT Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise Business Jovy Hernandez, PLDT Chief Revenue Officer Al Panlilio, PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V Pangilinan, Solaire Resort and Casino Vice Chairman for Communication and Regulatory Affairs Donato Almeda, City of Dreams Manila Executive Vice President Armin Antonio B. Raquel Santos, PAGCOR Chief of Staff to the President and COO Atty. Alberto Regino Jr.

Expected to spur more economic activity in the area, the Entertainment City hosts some of the largest resorts and gaming establishments in the country and numerous residential and commercial developments.

'The PLDT Group is committed to make the Entertainment City a connected and world-class hub that will not only boost tourism in the country, but further generate more jobs for Filipinos,' said PLDT Chair Manuel V Pangilinan during the contract signing with the ECEMI officers.

'This project will enable the booming business area to expand and build on their digital and security capabilities. We envision this partnership in making a truly Smart City possible in the country,' he added.

Under the 30-year agreement, PLDT will install and operate the telecoms infrastructure network in the Entertainment City estate to provide services for customers located inside the area.

Already nearing completion, the ongoing project spans two kilometers near the bay area linking major resort establishments, including Solaire Resorts and Casinos, Okada Manila, Resorts World, and City of Dreams, with future-proof telecommunications services.

The future-proof infrastructure project will deliver various services such as dedicated enterprise-grade internet connectivity, virtual private networks, cybersecurity services, and PLDT Home connectivity services. Future services will also be available including 5G services and other business-enabling IT services.

Aside from the commercial establishments, several residential developments will also benefit from the infrastructure project. Bayshore Residential Resort 2 and the Kingsford Hotel, with more than a thousand residential units combined, will also have access to the different telco services that are now made available.

Several other property projects are also under development in the area, including hotels and other establishments that are expected to be operational in the coming years.

Disclaimer

PLDT Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 00:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLDT INC
09/07PLDT : Smart postpaid plans offered in M Lhuillier
AQ
09/02PLDT : bags 15 international awards for improved network, brand programs, and ex..
PU
08/30PLDT : One nation, one heart for Gilas Pilipinas
PU
08/26PLDT : Free Smart Wi-Fi for Manila
AQ
08/23PLDT : wireless business sustains growth amid mobile data traffic increase
AQ
08/20PLDT INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/08PLDT : net income up 4% in H1
AQ
08/06PLDT : Smart makes first 5G standalone video call
AQ
07/31PLDT : Globe's credit ratings to 'converge' Fitch
AQ
07/20PLDT : rolls out home fiber to more key centers
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 173 B
EBIT 2019 38 089 M
Net income 2019 24 382 M
Debt 2019 161 B
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
Capitalization 248 B
Chart PLDT INC
Duration : Period :
PLDT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 201,29  PHP
Last Close Price 1 147,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anabelle Lim-Chua Chief Financial & Risk Management Officer
Helen Yuchengco Dee Director
Pedro Emilio O. Roxas Independent Director
James L. Go Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLDT INC4 764
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.69%249 359
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP16.22%87 718
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.77%80 239
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 982
BCE INC.18.10%43 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group