PledPharma publ : CFO Yilmaz Mahshid leaves PledPharma

CFO Yilmaz Mahshid leaves PledPharma
May 26, 2020
PledPharma AB (STO: PLED) today announced that its CFO Yilmaz Mahshid has decided to leave the company and take on the position as CEO of Medivir. He will stay with PledPharma until the autumn. The process to recruit his successor has been initiated.
'I have worked closely with Yilmaz during an intense period for the company, and I am very grateful for his commitment and professionalism. I wish him the best of luck with his future commitments', said Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, PledPharma.
contact
Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, phone: +46 73 354 20 62
nicklas.westerholm@pledpharma.se
About Us
PledPharma is an innovative, unique and integrated pharmaceutical drug development company, focusing on improving treatments for diseases with substantial unmet medical need. The company's most advanced project PledOx® is being developed to reduce nerve damage associated with chemotherapy. The phase III program was recently stopped with a data cut-off targeted for the third quarter 2020. The drug candidate Aladote® is being developed to reduce the risk of acute liver injury associated with acetaminophen/paracetamol poisoning. A proof of principle study has been successfully completed and the design of the next study is being finalised. Aladote® has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US. PledPharma (STO: PLED) is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market since October 31, 2019. For more information, see http://www.pledpharma.com/
