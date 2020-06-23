Log in
PledPharma publ : CFO Yilmaz Mahshid leaves PledPharma

06/23/2020 | 04:22am EDT
CFO Yilmaz Mahshid leaves PledPharma

May 26, 2020

PledPharma AB (STO: PLED) today announced that its CFO Yilmaz Mahshid has decided to leave the company and take on the position as CEO of Medivir. He will stay with PledPharma until the autumn. The process to recruit his successor has been initiated.

'I have worked closely with Yilmaz during an intense period for the company, and I am very grateful for his commitment and professionalism. I wish him the best of luck with his future commitments', said Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, PledPharma.

contact

Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, phone: +46 73 354 20 62
nicklas.westerholm@pledpharma.se

About Us

PledPharma is an innovative, unique and integrated pharmaceutical drug development company, focusing on improving treatments for diseases with substantial unmet medical need. The company's most advanced project PledOx® is being developed to reduce nerve damage associated with chemotherapy. The phase III program was recently stopped with a data cut-off targeted for the third quarter 2020. The drug candidate Aladote® is being developed to reduce the risk of acute liver injury associated with acetaminophen/paracetamol poisoning. A proof of principle study has been successfully completed and the design of the next study is being finalised. Aladote® has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US. PledPharma (STO: PLED) is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market since October 31, 2019. For more information, see http://www.pledpharma.com/

Attachments

CFO Resigns ENG Final

Disclaimer

PledPharma AB published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 08:21:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nicklas Westerholm Chief Executive Officer
Håkan Åström Chairman
Jacques Näsström Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Stefan Carlsson Chief Medical Officer
Sten Nilsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLEDPHARMA AB (PUBL)0
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.45%97 176
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.91%76 038
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS67.38%65 392
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.44%29 121
GENMAB A/S41.61%20 559
