Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Plexus Corp.    PLXS

PLEXUS CORP.

(PLXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plexus Fireside Chat at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

NEENAH, Wis., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will attend the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2020.  During the conference, Stifel will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team via audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

What:Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
  
When:Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time
  
Where:Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/plxs
  
Replay:The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event:  http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/plxs
  

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford
+1.920.751.3612
heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world.  We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services.  Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments.  Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle.  For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PLEXUS CORP.
04:06pPlexus Fireside Chat at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
GL
05/15Plexus Fireside Chat at Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
GL
05/08PLEXUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
04/30PLEXUS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
04/22PLEXUS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
04/22PLEXUS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22Plexus Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
04/09Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
GL
04/06Joel Quadracci Joins Plexus' Board of Directors
GL
03/24PLEXUS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 239 M - -
Net income 2020 92,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 65,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 970 M 1 970 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart PLEXUS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Plexus Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLEXUS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 68,17 $
Last Close Price 67,49 $
Spread / Highest target 6,68%
Spread / Average Target 1,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd P. Kelsey President, CEO, Director & Executive VP
Dean A. Foate Non-Executive Chairman
Steven J. Frisch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick John Jermain Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Gearhart Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLEXUS CORP.-13.14%1 970
INTEL CORPORATION3.48%266 615
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-5.89%265 241
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.03%215 703
BROADCOM INC.-2.26%123 492
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.23%118 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group