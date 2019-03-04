Plexus Holdings' Russian Licensee Secures Contract With Gazprom

By Oliver Griffin

Plexus Holdings said Monday that its Russian licensee, LLC Gusar, has secured its first major contract, supplying POS-GRIP to Gazprom PJSC (GAZP.RS).

The oil-and-gas engineering services company is the owner of POS-GRIP, a friction-grip method of wellhead engineering.

Under the terms of its 2016 license agreement with Gusar, Plexus will receive a license royalty of 20% based on the invoice value of Plexus products rented or sold.

Plexus also said that under the terms of an additional royalty agreement it entered with Gusar, a further 20% royalty of the invoice values of this 2019-2020 contract with Gazprom will apply.

The two POS-GRIP 18-3/4" rental wellhead sets Gusar recently purchased from Plexus for circa 1.6 million pounds ($2.1 million) will be used on the first well of the program, which is due to spud in the second quarter of 2019.

