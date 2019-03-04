Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Plexus Holdings PLC    POS   GB00B0MDF233

PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC

(POS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/04 03:55:44 am
56.9 GBp   +25.05%
03:10aPlexus Holdings' Russian Licensee Secures Contract With Gazprom
DJ
02:15aPLEXUS : Russian Licensee Awarded Contract by Gazprom
PU
02/18PLEXUS : Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plexus Holdings' Russian Licensee Secures Contract With Gazprom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 03:10am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Plexus Holdings said Monday that its Russian licensee, LLC Gusar, has secured its first major contract, supplying POS-GRIP to Gazprom PJSC (GAZP.RS).

The oil-and-gas engineering services company is the owner of POS-GRIP, a friction-grip method of wellhead engineering.

Under the terms of its 2016 license agreement with Gusar, Plexus will receive a license royalty of 20% based on the invoice value of Plexus products rented or sold.

Plexus also said that under the terms of an additional royalty agreement it entered with Gusar, a further 20% royalty of the invoice values of this 2019-2020 contract with Gazprom will apply.

The two POS-GRIP 18-3/4" rental wellhead sets Gusar recently purchased from Plexus for circa 1.6 million pounds ($2.1 million) will be used on the first well of the program, which is due to spud in the second quarter of 2019.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM PAO End-of-day quote.
GAZPROM PAO (EDR) 0.30% 4.685 Delayed Quote.5.44%
PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC 15.37% 52.495 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC
03:10aPlexus Holdings' Russian Licensee Secures Contract With Gazprom
DJ
02:15aPLEXUS : Russian Licensee Awarded Contract by Gazprom
PU
02/18PLEXUS : Trading Update
PU
02/05PLEXUS : Completion of Share Buyback Transaction
PU
01/15PLEXUS : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting
PU
01/14PLEXUS : Proposed Buyback of Ordinary Shares held by Gusar
PU
2018PLEXUS : Investment in precision engineering business
PU
2018PLEXUS : AGM Results
PU
2018PLEXUS : Preliminary Results for the year to 30 June 2018
PU
2018PLEXUS : Preliminary Results for the year to 30 June 2018
PU
More news
Chart PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Plexus Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Herman van Bilderbeek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jerome Jeffrey Thrall Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Paul Stevens Finance Director & Executive Director
Craig Francis Bryce Hendrie Executive Director & Technical Director
Charles Edward Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC-9.90%60
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED29.51%4 861
SUBSEA 723.34%4 007
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING24.49%4 003
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY10.68%2 795
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC26.95%1 889
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.