Plexus : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Plexus Holdings PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: POS / Sector: Oil Equipment & Services

Plexus Holdings PLC ('Plexus' or 'the Company')

Posting of Circular and

Notice of General Meeting

Plexus Holdings PLC, the AIM quoted oil and gas engineering services business and owner of the proprietary POS-GRIP® friction-grip method of wellhead engineering is pleased to confirm that further to the notification released on 14 January 2019 regarding the proposed off-market buyback of Ordinary Shares from LLC Gusar (OOO Gusar), the Company has posted a circular and notice of general meeting, together with a form of proxy, to Shareholders of the Company.

The circular and notice of general meeting is available on the Company's website at www.plexusplc.com.

The general meeting is to be held at the offices of Fox Williams LLP at 10 Finsbury Square, London EC2A 1AF on 1 February 2019 at 2.30p.m.

For further information please visit www.posgrip.comor contact:

