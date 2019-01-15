Log in
PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC (POS)
Plexus : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

01/15/2019 | 05:19am EST

Plexus Holdings PLC / Index: AIM / Epic: POS / Sector: Oil Equipment & Services

Plexus Holdings PLC ('Plexus' or 'the Company')

Posting of Circular and

Notice of General Meeting

Plexus Holdings PLC, the AIM quoted oil and gas engineering services business and owner of the proprietary POS-GRIP® friction-grip method of wellhead engineering is pleased to confirm that further to the notification released on 14 January 2019 regarding the proposed off-market buyback of Ordinary Shares from LLC Gusar (OOO Gusar), the Company has posted a circular and notice of general meeting, together with a form of proxy, to Shareholders of the Company.

The circular and notice of general meeting is available on the Company's website at www.plexusplc.com.

The general meeting is to be held at the offices of Fox Williams LLP at 10 Finsbury Square, London EC2A 1AF on 1 February 2019 at 2.30p.m.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.posgrip.comor contact:

Ben van Bilderbeek

Plexus Holdings PLC

Tel: 020 7795 6890

Graham Stevens

Plexus Holdings PLC

Tel: 020 7795 6890

Derrick Lee

Cenkos Securities PLC

Tel: 0131 220 9100

Frank Buhagiar

St Brides Partners Ltd

Tel: 020 7236 1177

Isabel de Salis

St Brides Partners Ltd

Tel: 020 7236 1177

NOTES:

AIM-traded oil and gas engineering services company Plexus (AIM: POS) is an IP-led company that has developed a range of products and applications based on its patent-protected POS-GRIP friction-grip technology. Having proved the superior qualities of POS-GRIP within the jack-up wellhead exploration market through the sale of this business to FMC Technologies Limited ('FMCT'), a subsidiary of TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI, NYSE:FTI), in early 2018, the Company is now focused on establishing its technology and equipment in other markets including surface production, subsea and de-commissioning.

Its suite of new products and applications includes: the Python™ Subsea Wellhead (a new standard for subsea wellheads - supported by BG, Royal Dutch Shell, Wintershall, Maersk, Total, Tullow Oil, eni, Senergy, and Oil States Industries Inc); the POS-SET™ Connector for the growing de-commissioning and abandonment market; HP/HT dual marine barrier risers which provide an efficient, safe and cost effective solution for use on jack-up rigs; an innovative HP/HT Tie-Back connector product; and a new Well Tree product. Importantly, the Company has a Collaboration Agreement with TFMC, which provides a platform to seek to further develop and commercialise these and other applications utilising POS-GRIP technology.

Disclaimer

Plexus Holdings plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 10:18:08 UTC
