Plexus : has been awarded a new POS-GRIP “HG” Wellhead order by Spirit Energy for an offshore gas platform in the North Sea.

Plexus has received a POS-GRIP 'HG' Wellhead system order from Spirit Energy for a North Sea gas platform. Work on this project will start with immediate effect, with plans to complete manufacture this year and install the equipment during the first half of next year.

POS-GRIP wellheads represent a major advancement in production technology, which will offer important reliability and cost savings to the operator.

For full details see the RNS - https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/plexus/news/rns/story/xjyop7x