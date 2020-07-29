Log in
PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC

(POS)
Plexus : has been awarded a new POS-GRIP “HG” Wellhead order by Spirit Energy for an offshore gas platform in the North Sea.

07/29/2020

Plexus has received a POS-GRIP 'HG' Wellhead system order from Spirit Energy for a North Sea gas platform. Work on this project will start with immediate effect, with plans to complete manufacture this year and install the equipment during the first half of next year.

POS-GRIP wellheads represent a major advancement in production technology, which will offer important reliability and cost savings to the operator.

For full details see the RNS - https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/plexus/news/rns/story/xjyop7x

Disclaimer

Plexus Holdings plc published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 18:55:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1,00 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net income 2020 -5,50 M -7,14 M -7,14 M
Net cash 2020 4,50 M 5,85 M 5,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Plexus Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,13 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Herman van Bilderbeek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jerome Jeffrey Thrall Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Paul Stevens Finance Director & Executive Director
Craig Francis Bryce Hendrie Executive Director & Technical Director
Charles Edward Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC-60.32%16
WORLEY LIMITED-44.35%3 262
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-35.09%3 000
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-34.77%2 233
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-49.12%1 744
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-25.00%1 308
