Utilities Down, But Not By Much, On Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors less sensitive to the pace of reopening.

The utility sector tends to fare better than the broad market during "risk off" events such as Wednesday's selloff. During the stock market's winning streak earlier in June, the utilities sector lagged the performance of tech stocks and other cyclical sectors, however.

Shares of hydrogen-fueled engine maker Plug Power rallied to a six-year high, as Wall Street analysts boosted price targets after the provider of hydrogen engines raised its longer-term revenue target given the completion of recent acquisition.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com