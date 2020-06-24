Log in
Utilities Down, But Not By Much, On Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

06/24/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors less sensitive to the pace of reopening.

The utility sector tends to fare better than the broad market during "risk off" events such as Wednesday's selloff. During the stock market's winning streak earlier in June, the utilities sector lagged the performance of tech stocks and other cyclical sectors, however.

Shares of hydrogen-fueled engine maker Plug Power rallied to a six-year high, as Wall Street analysts boosted price targets after the provider of hydrogen engines raised its longer-term revenue target given the completion of recent acquisition.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 289 M - -
Net income 2020 -109 M - -
Net Debt 2020 62,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 987 M 1 987 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,09x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart PLUG POWER INC.
Duration : Period :
Plug Power Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLUG POWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 9,06 $
Last Close Price 6,43 $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Marsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George C. McNamee Chairman
Keith C. Schmid Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul B. Middleton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Maureen O. Helmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLUG POWER INC.103.48%1 987
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S1.72%20 367
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-2.75%11 708
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.59.15%7 511
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED32.19%7 302
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.74.09%5 696
