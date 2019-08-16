Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pluralsight Inc    PS

PLURALSIGHT INC

(PS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pluralsight, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Pluralsight, Inc. (“Pluralsight” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 15, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Pluralsight failed to execute on its sales strategies, which impacted its billing to customers. The Company also suffered from delays in hiring and training an effective salesforce to meet its financial projections. Pluralsight fell behind in onboarding new sales reps, which compounded the execution problems already plaguing the organization. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Pluralsight, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLURALSIGHT INC
02:17pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
08/15PLURALSIGHT : Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securit..
PR
08/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT - PLURALSIGHT, INC : October 15, 2019
PR
08/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
08/14Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/14The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pl..
BU
08/14FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
08/14Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pl..
BU
08/13PLURALSIGHT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08/13BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : PS) and Encourages Pluralsight Investors ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 314 M
EBIT 2019 -58,4 M
Net income 2019 -165 M
Finance 2019 69,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -15,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,81x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
Capitalization 1 580 M
Chart PLURALSIGHT INC
Duration : Period :
Pluralsight Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLURALSIGHT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 30,64  $
Last Close Price 15,63  $
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 96,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron Skonnard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Peay Senior VP-Strategy & Business Operations
James W. Budge CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Gary Lewis Crittenden Lead Independent Director
Scott D. Dorsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLURALSIGHT INC-33.63%1 580
SALESFORCE.COM3.77%124 082
ACCENTURE34.43%120 776
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.47%116 865
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.45%115 499
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.89%71 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group