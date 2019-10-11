Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pluralsight, Inc.    PS

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

(PS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PLURALSIGHT 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Pluralsight, Inc. - PS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Pluralsight, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PS) if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Pluralsight and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ps/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 15, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On July 31, 2019, the Company disclosed disappointing 2Q2019 financial results including a sharply-deteriorating billings growth rate, due to salesforce issues, as well as the resignation of its Chief Revenue Officer. On this news, the price of Pluralsight’s shares plummeted.

The case is City Of Birmingham Firemen's And Policemen's Supplemental Pension System V. Pluralsight, Inc., 1:19cv7563.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLURALSIGHT, INC.
05:00pPluralsight Announces Date for its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Cal..
GL
10/03PLURALSIGHT : Teach For America Leverages Pluralsight One, Uses Technology Skill..
AQ
09/30Acxiom Expands Technology Skills of Team with Pluralsight to Speed up Product..
GL
09/26Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Pluralsight,..
PR
09/23LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
09/16PS INVESTORS ALERT : Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Pl..
BU
09/12PLURALSIGHT : GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Pluralsight, Inc. Inves..
BU
09/10PLURALSIGHT, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/29PLURALSIGHT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Pluralsight, Inc. Investors ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 314 M
EBIT 2019 -59,5 M
Net income 2019 -164 M
Finance 2019 63,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -15,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,07x
EV / Sales2020 4,11x
Capitalization 1 659 M
Chart PLURALSIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pluralsight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLURALSIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,08  $
Last Close Price 16,39  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 71,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron B. Skonnard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Peay Chief Operating & Strategy Officer
James W. Budge Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary Lewis Crittenden Lead Independent Director
Scott D. Dorsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLURALSIGHT, INC.-33.67%1 581
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.16%125 024
ACCENTURE30.37%117 126
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.88%105 936
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.57%69 704
VMWARE, INC.10.60%61 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group