PLURALSIGHT SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Pluralsight, Inc. - PS

08/13/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Pluralsight, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PS), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Pluralsight and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ps/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 15, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Pluralsight and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 31, 2019, the Company disclosed disappointing 2Q2019 financial results including a sharply-deteriorating billings growth rate, due to salesforce issues, as well as the resignation of its Chief Revenue Officer.

On this news, the price of Pluralsight’s shares plummeted.

The case is City Of Birmingham Firemen's And Policemen's Supplemental Pension System V. Pluralsight, Inc., 1:19cv7563.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

 


© Business Wire 2019
