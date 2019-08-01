PS Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by Pluralsight, Inc. (PS), Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) to the Firm's investigation of possible violations of the Federal securities laws.

The investigation centers on whether Pluralsight's and senior management's statements about the Company's sales execution abilities and growth prospects were accurate.

More specifically, on July 31, 2019, the Company delivered disappointing Q2 2019 financial results, blaming Pluralsight's billings miss on poor sales execution and slow onboarding of new sales representatives. Analysts were shocked, with Suntrust stating, "We are surprised by the magnitude of the billings weakness and we expect the stock to be a show-me story until investors gain confidence in billings re-acceleration."

This news sent the price of Pluralsight shares plummeting, losing nearly 40% of its value in one trading.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the extent to which management may have misled investors about the Company's growth prospects," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

