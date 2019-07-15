Log in
Pluralsight Announces Date for its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

0
07/15/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter 2019 ended June 30, 2019 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Pluralsight will host a conference call that day at 2:30 p.m., Mountain time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be (877) 350-6732 or (629) 228-0693, conference ID: 3377505.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Pluralsight website at investors.pluralsight.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the passcode 3377505. The press release will be accessible from the Pluralsight investor relations website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics.

For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Mark McReynoldsDJ Anderson
ir@pluralsight.comdj@pluralsight.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
About