PLUS™ Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jake Heimark to Present at the 3rd Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLUS Products Inc. (“PLUS™” or the “Company”) (CSE:PLUS) (OTCQB:PLPRF), a cannabis branded product manufacturer dedicated to making cannabis safe and approachable, is pleased to announce that co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jake Heimark, will present at the 3rd Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, held on April 17-18 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Canada. Jake will be speaking on the 18th at 1:20PM EST.



Benzinga describes the Cannabis Capital Conference as "The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. No other conference offers the level of access and seamless interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and the investors whose capital will make that happen." The audience consists of over 750 institutional investors, retail investors, public and private cannabis companies as well as media.

About PLUS Products

PLUS Products creates safe and delicious cannabis food products. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with high-quality products that deliver consistent experiences. The gummies are manufactured at PLUS’s own factory in Adelanto, CA, where dosage is tested twice internally and then tested twice again by an independent lab. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 60 employees.

According to BDS Analytics , the company’s retail sales in the fourth quarter were $10.53 million, an increase of 39.6% over the third quarter of 2018. According to retail analytics firm Headset , the PLUS Uplift Sour Watermelon gummy was the top selling branded product of the more than 20,000 products sold across all cannabis categories in California in 2018. According to BDS Analytics , PLUS “Uplift” and PLUS “Restore” remained the #1 and #2 best-selling edible products in California.

