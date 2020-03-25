Log in
Plus Therapeutics To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update on March 30, 2020

03/25/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter and full Fiscal Year 2019 financial results after the close of market on March 30, 2020.  The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update.

Event:  Plus Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date:  Monday, March 30, 2020
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
Live Call: Phone Number:  (877) 402-3914; Conference ID:  2547614
Live Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2150991/A2883C8240CBAA08D701864A445894F6
Beginning two hours after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available.
Replay:  http://ir.plustherapeutics.com/events/default.aspx

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and delivery of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling rare cancers. 

Our proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed.  Our platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers.

Our lead product candidate, DocePLUS, is a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel, for which the process of preparation is patented.  The active pharmaceutical ingredient, docetaxel, was approved by the FDA in 1999 and commonly used for treating cancers of the breast, head, neck, stomach, prostate, and lung. 

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate and similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as will, should, would, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements about the Company’s potential to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of additional material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that the company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Phone: +1.619.333.4150
Email: ir@plustherapeutics.com
Website: plustherapeutics.com

Source:  Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
PLUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-45.83%5
LONZA GROUP0.85%26 955
CELLTRION, INC.3.08%19 883
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-37.28%18 686
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-10.84%17 548
INCYTE CORPORATION-27.65%14 617
