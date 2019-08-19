Plus500 : Director/PDMR Dealing

19 August 2019

Plus500 Ltd.

('Plus500' or 'the Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

Plus500, a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference internationally, today announces that it has been notified that certain PDMRs have acquired shares of NIS 0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares').

A summary of the number of Ordinary Shares acquired and the price paid for each Ordinary Share is as follows:

PDMR Role Shares acquired Price paid per share (rounded to the nearest penny) Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.) PDMR 468,469 £7.07 Yevgeni Shtuckmeyster CEO Plus500IL Ltd. 6,953 £7.21

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Plus500 Ltd. b) LEI 549300X8NGW9C50JZU13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares') IL0011284465 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny) Volumes 6.59 4,119 6.60 1,231 6.61 24,489 6.62 4,328 6.63 2,412 6.64 2,036 6.65 348 6.66 1,470 6.68 1,783 6.69 369 6.70 602 6.71 1,311 6.72 4,699 6.73 1,367 6.74 3,143 6.75 3,999 6.76 3,060 6.77 3,012 6.78 665 6.79 2,728 d) Aggregated information Price: £6.665 Volume: 67,171 e) Date of transaction 14 August 2019 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Plus500 Ltd. b) LEI 549300X8NGW9C50JZU13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares') IL0011284465 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny) Volumes 6.80 3,445 6.83 1,443 6.84 1,933 6.85 871 6.87 804 6.88 3,625 6.89 986 6.90 100,000 d) Aggregated information Price: £6.894 Volume: 113,107

e) Date of transaction 14 August 2019 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Plus500 Ltd. b) LEI 549300X8NGW9C50JZU13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares') IL0011284465 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny) Volumes 6.99 646 7.01 1,615 7.02 4,139 7.03 2,968 7.04 7,521 7.05 2,447 7.06 2,311 7.08 293 7.09 925 7.12 756 7.15 1,098 7.16 3,680 7.17 8,383 7.18 8,195 7.19 6,146 7.20 6,981 7.21 27,290 7.22 4,689 7.23 9,187 7.24 25,645 d) Aggregated information Price: £7.178 Volume: 124,915 e) Date of transaction 15 August 2019 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Plus500 Ltd. b) LEI 549300X8NGW9C50JZU13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares') IL0011284465 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny) Volumes 7.25 32,783 7.26 23,871 7.27 7,484 7.28 27,574 7.29 6,749 7.30 7,697 7.31 52,339 7.32 3,496 7.33 1,283 d) Aggregated information Price: £7.283 Volume: 163,276 e) Date of transaction 15 August 2019 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Yevgeni Shtuckmeyster 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO Plus500IL Ltd. b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Plus500 Ltd. b) LEI 549300X8NGW9C50JZU13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares') IL0011284465 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: £7.166 Volume: 2092 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) e) Date of transaction 15 August 2019 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange