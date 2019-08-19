Plus500 : Director/PDMR Dealing

Plus500, a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference internationally, today announces that it has been notified that certain PDMRs have acquired shares of NIS 0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares').
A summary of the number of Ordinary Shares acquired and the price paid for each Ordinary Share is as follows:
PDMR
Role
Shares acquired
Price paid per share
(rounded to the nearest penny)
Alon Gonen(through Sparta 24 Ltd.)
PDMR
468,469
£7.07
Yevgeni Shtuckmeyster
CEO Plus500IL Ltd.
6,953
£7.21
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Plus500 Ltd.
b)
LEI
549300X8NGW9C50JZU13
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')
IL0011284465
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny)
Volumes
6.59
4,119
6.60
1,231
6.61
24,489
6.62
4,328
6.63
2,412
6.64
2,036
6.65
348
6.66
1,470
6.68
1,783
6.69
369
6.70
602
6.71
1,311
6.72
4,699
6.73
1,367
6.74
3,143
6.75
3,999
6.76
3,060
6.77
3,012
6.78
665
6.79
2,728
d)
Aggregated information
Price: £6.665
Volume: 67,171
e)
Date of transaction
14 August 2019
f)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Plus500 Ltd.
b)
LEI
549300X8NGW9C50JZU13
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')
IL0011284465
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny)
Volumes
6.80
3,445
6.83
1,443
6.84
1,933
6.85
871
6.87
804
6.88
3,625
6.89
986
6.90
100,000
d)
Aggregated information
Price: £6.894
Volume: 113,107
e)
Date of transaction
14 August 2019
f)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Plus500 Ltd.
b)
LEI
549300X8NGW9C50JZU13
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')
IL0011284465
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny)
Volumes
6.99
646
7.01
1,615
7.02
4,139
7.03
2,968
7.04
7,521
7.05
2,447
7.06
2,311
7.08
293
7.09
925
7.12
756
7.15
1,098
7.16
3,680
7.17
8,383
7.18
8,195
7.19
6,146
7.20
6,981
7.21
27,290
7.22
4,689
7.23
9,187
7.24
25,645
d)
Aggregated information
Price: £7.178
Volume: 124,915
e)
Date of transaction
15 August 2019
f)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Plus500 Ltd.
b)
LEI
549300X8NGW9C50JZU13
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')
IL0011284465
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny)
Volumes
7.25
32,783
7.26
23,871
7.27
7,484
7.28
27,574
7.29
6,749
7.30
7,697
7.31
52,339
7.32
3,496
7.33
1,283
d)
Aggregated information
Price: £7.283
Volume: 163,276
e)
Date of transaction
15 August 2019
f)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Yevgeni Shtuckmeyster
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO Plus500IL Ltd.
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Plus500 Ltd.
b)
LEI
549300X8NGW9C50JZU13
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')
IL0011284465
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: £7.166
Volume: 2092
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of transaction
15 August 2019
f)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Yevgeni Shtuckmeyster
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO Plus500IL Ltd.
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Plus500 Ltd.
b)
LEI
549300X8NGW9C50JZU13
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument