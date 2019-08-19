Log in
PLUS500 LTD

(PLUS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/19 03:29:28 am
718.8 GBp   +1.87%
02:42aPLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
PU
08/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 plunges to six-month low on China's trade threat
RE
08/15PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
PU
Plus500 : Director/PDMR Dealing

08/19/2019 | 02:42am EDT

19 August 2019

Plus500 Ltd.

('Plus500' or 'the Company')

Director/PDMR Dealing

Plus500, a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference internationally, today announces that it has been notified that certain PDMRs have acquired shares of NIS 0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares').

A summary of the number of Ordinary Shares acquired and the price paid for each Ordinary Share is as follows:

PDMR

Role

Shares acquired

Price paid per share

(rounded to the nearest penny)

Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.)

PDMR

468,469

£7.07

Yevgeni Shtuckmeyster

CEO Plus500IL Ltd.

6,953

£7.21

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Plus500 Ltd.

b)

LEI

549300X8NGW9C50JZU13

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')

IL0011284465

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny)

Volumes

6.59

4,119

6.60

1,231

6.61

24,489

6.62

4,328

6.63

2,412

6.64

2,036

6.65

348

6.66

1,470

6.68

1,783

6.69

369

6.70

602

6.71

1,311

6.72

4,699

6.73

1,367

6.74

3,143

6.75

3,999

6.76

3,060

6.77

3,012

6.78

665

6.79

2,728

d)

Aggregated information

Price: £6.665

Volume: 67,171

e)

Date of transaction

14 August 2019

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Plus500 Ltd.

b)

LEI

549300X8NGW9C50JZU13

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')

IL0011284465

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny)

Volumes

6.80

3,445

6.83

1,443

6.84

1,933

6.85

871

6.87

804

6.88

3,625

6.89

986

6.90

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

Price: £6.894

Volume: 113,107

e)

Date of transaction

14 August 2019

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Plus500 Ltd.

b)

LEI

549300X8NGW9C50JZU13

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')

IL0011284465

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny)

Volumes

6.99

646

7.01

1,615

7.02

4,139

7.03

2,968

7.04

7,521

7.05

2,447

7.06

2,311

7.08

293

7.09

925

7.12

756

7.15

1,098

7.16

3,680

7.17

8,383

7.18

8,195

7.19

6,146

7.20

6,981

7.21

27,290

7.22

4,689

7.23

9,187

7.24

25,645

d)

Aggregated information

Price: £7.178

Volume: 124,915

e)

Date of transaction

15 August 2019

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alon Gonen (through Sparta 24 Ltd.)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Plus500 Ltd.

b)

LEI

549300X8NGW9C50JZU13

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')

IL0011284465

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices (£) (rounded to the nearest penny)

Volumes

7.25

32,783

7.26

23,871

7.27

7,484

7.28

27,574

7.29

6,749

7.30

7,697

7.31

52,339

7.32

3,496

7.33

1,283

d)

Aggregated information

Price: £7.283

Volume: 163,276

e)

Date of transaction

15 August 2019

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Yevgeni Shtuckmeyster

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO Plus500IL Ltd.

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Plus500 Ltd.

b)

LEI

549300X8NGW9C50JZU13

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')

IL0011284465

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £7.166

Volume: 2092

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of transaction

15 August 2019

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Yevgeni Shtuckmeyster

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO Plus500IL Ltd.

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Plus500 Ltd.

b)

LEI

549300X8NGW9C50JZU13

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value ('Shares')

IL0011284465

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £7.231

Volume: 4,861

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of transaction

16 August 2019

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Plus500 Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 06:41:00 UTC
