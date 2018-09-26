Plus500 : Notice of Trading Update

26September 2018

Plus500 Ltd.

('Plus500' or 'the Company')

Notice of Trading Update

Plus500, a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Differences ('CFDs') internationally, will be announcing a trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2018on Tuesday23October.

About Plus500

Plus500 operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade CFDs internationally over more than 2,200 different underlying global financial instruments comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and foreign exchange. Individual customers of Plus500 can trade CFDs in more than 50 countries and in 32 languages. The trading platform is also accessible from multiple operating systems (Windows, smartphones (iOS, Android and Windows Phone), tablets (iOS, Android and Surface) and web browsers). Plus500 retains operating licences and is regulated in the United Kingdom, Australia, Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and Singapore. Customer care is integral to Plus500: customers cannot be subject to negative balances and there are no commissions on trades. Plus500 does not utilise cold calling techniques and does not offer binary options. A free demo account is available on an unlimited basis for platform users and sophisticated risk management tools are provided free of charge to manage your leveraged exposure and stop losses to help customers protect profits and limit capital losses.