Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Plus500 Ltd    PLUS   IL0011284465

PLUS500 LTD (PLUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/25 05:35:25 pm
1450 GBp   -4.79%
08:12aPLUS500 : Notice of Trading Update
PU
09/20Financial betting clampdown hits IG Group revenue
RE
09/11PLUS500 : Notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Plus500 : Notice of Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:12am CEST

26September 2018

Plus500 Ltd.

('Plus500' or 'the Company')

Notice of Trading Update

Plus500, a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Differences ('CFDs') internationally, will be announcing a trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2018on Tuesday23October.

For furtherdetails:

Plus500 Ltd

Elad Even-Chen, Chief Financial Officer

ir@Plus500.com

Tel: +972-4-8189503

Liberum - Joint Broker

Clayton Bush, Christopher Britton, Josh Hughes, William Hall

www.liberum.com

Tel: 020 3100 2222

Berenberg - Joint Broker

Chris Bowman, Mark Whitmore

www.berenberg.de/en

Tel: 020 3207 7800

MHP Communications

Reg Hoare, Tim Rowntree, Kelsey Traynor, Pete Lambie

plus500@mhpc.com

Tel: 020 3128 8100

About Plus500

Company website: www.plus500.com

Plus500 operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade CFDs internationally over more than 2,200 different underlying global financial instruments comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and foreign exchange. Individual customers of Plus500 can trade CFDs in more than 50 countries and in 32 languages. The trading platform is also accessible from multiple operating systems (Windows, smartphones (iOS, Android and Windows Phone), tablets (iOS, Android and Surface) and web browsers). Plus500 retains operating licences and is regulated in the United Kingdom, Australia, Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and Singapore. Customer care is integral to Plus500: customers cannot be subject to negative balances and there are no commissions on trades. Plus500 does not utilise cold calling techniques and does not offer binary options. A free demo account is available on an unlimited basis for platform users and sophisticated risk management tools are provided free of charge to manage your leveraged exposure and stop losses to help customers protect profits and limit capital losses.

Disclaimer

Plus500 Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:10:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLUS500 LTD
08:12aPLUS500 : Notice of Trading Update
PU
09/20Financial betting clampdown hits IG Group revenue
RE
09/11PLUS500 : Notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)
PU
09/10PLAYTECH : sell off
AQ
09/07PLUS500 : Playtech offloads Plus500 stake for $228 mln ahead of Italy buy
RE
09/07PLUS500 : CS completes secondary placing of Plus500 Ltd shs
PU
09/07PLUS500 : founders to sell 8 percent stake
RE
09/07PLUS500 : Founders to cash in on share sale of trading site
AQ
09/06PLUS500 : Result of sale
PU
09/06PLUS500 : Sale of c.9.4 million Existing Ordinary Shares
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06High-Yielding AIM Shares For Income Investors 
08/13Plus500 Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/10Semi-Final SNAPS - World Cup Fever Takes Over The NAPS Portfolio 
01/26PLUS500 : More Than 50% Upside Once Exaggerated Regulatory Fears Subside 
01/03Trading firm soars 20% as cryptos boost profits 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 487 M
EBIT 2018 332 M
Net income 2018 197 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 13,4%
P/E ratio 2018 6,44
P/E ratio 2019 7,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,66x
Capitalization 1 652 M
Chart PLUS500 LTD
Duration : Period :
Plus500 Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLUS500 LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Asaf Elimelech Chief Executive Officer & Director
Penelope Ruth Judd Chairman
Elad Even-Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Omer Elazari Vice President-Research & Development
Ari Shotland Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLUS500 LTD63.46%2 176
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC2.65%9 660
ASX LTD16.13%8 944
NEX GROUP PLC71.97%5 190
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 492
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES5.54%2 759
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.