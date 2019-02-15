Plus500 : Statement re press comment

Plus500 Limited

('Plus500' or the 'Company' and together with its subsidiaries the 'Group')

Statement re press comment

Plus500, a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference ('CFDs') internationally, notes recent press commentary surrounding its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 ('2017 Accounts').

Plus500 confirms that there was a drafting error on page 44 of the 2017 Accounts. The 2017 Accounts state that 'In 2017, as in 2016 and 2015, the Company did not generate net revenues or losses from market P&L'. The words 'or losses' in this statement were included erroneously. Since the publication of the 2017 Accounts, the Company has disclosed in the preliminary results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018, issued on 12 February 2019, Plus500 suffered a negative revenue impact of $103 million in the 2017 financial year due to strong client trading performance, particularly in the final quarter of that year. Further, the Company confirms that it incurred a negative revenue impact of $19.5 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2016 (2015: $0.0 million).

This error does not impact previously reported revenues, profits or the balance sheet of the Company.

The Company apologises for this error.

