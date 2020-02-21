MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Plus500 Ltd.    PLUS   IL0011284465

Plus500 : Transaction in Own Shares

02/21/2020 | 02:13am EST

21 February 2020

Plus500 Ltd.

('Plus500' or 'the Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Plus500, a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference ('CFDs') internationally, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 12 February 2020 ('Share Buyback Programme'), the Company purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of ILS 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited.

Date of purchase:

20 February 2020

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of ILS 0.01 each purchased:

35,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

840.60

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

859.20

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

848.72

The Company will hold the repurchased shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 108,000,688 (excluding treasury shares), and the company will hold 6,887,689 ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in Plus500 will be 108,000,688. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Venue

425

850.0

8:16:54

LSE

170

852.4

8:20:10

LSE

170

852.4

8:20:10

LSE

170

852.4

8:20:11

LSE

170

852.0

8:20:11

LSE

265

852.2

8:20:11

LSE

128

852.0

8:20:18

LSE

10

848.6

8:21:12

LSE

160

846.6

8:21:12

LSE

96

846.6

8:21:12

LSE

58

847.0

8:21:12

LSE

45

841.6

8:26:20

LSE

148

847.8

8:27:18

LSE

156

847.8

8:27:18

LSE

180

848.8

8:27:21

LSE

654

848.8

8:28:18

LSE

130

848.6

8:28:43

LSE

583

848.8

8:28:43

LSE

108

846.0

9:08:36

LSE

300

846.0

9:08:36

LSE

39

846.0

9:08:36

LSE

300

845.2

9:10:21

LSE

235

845.2

9:10:21

LSE

125

845.2

9:10:21

LSE

25

845.2

9:10:21

LSE

329

844.4

9:19:51

LSE

188

843.4

9:23:21

LSE

110

843.4

9:23:21

LSE

132

844.2

9:23:21

LSE

120

844.0

9:26:11

LSE

124

845.2

9:30:42

LSE

87

845.2

9:30:42

LSE

133

845.8

10:04:03

LSE

148

845.8

10:04:03

LSE

45

846.6

10:05:10

LSE

136

846.6

10:05:10

LSE

180

849.2

10:11:59

LSE

25

849.4

10:11:59

LSE

180

849.4

10:11:59

LSE

217

849.4

10:11:59

LSE

150

849.4

10:11:59

LSE

180

849.4

10:11:59

LSE

245

847.8

10:17:21

LSE

70

846.0

10:18:37

LSE

135

846.0

10:18:37

LSE

140

845.4

10:19:21

LSE

144

844.2

10:23:35

LSE

71

844.2

10:23:35

LSE

188

843.4

10:29:29

LSE

120

845.4

10:52:48

LSE

311

846.4

10:54:28

LSE

150

847.0

11:16:02

LSE

223

847.2

11:16:02

LSE

100

847.2

11:16:02

LSE

234

847.2

11:16:02

LSE

150

847.0

11:16:55

LSE

126

847.0

11:16:55

LSE

56

847.0

11:17:52

LSE

56

847.6

11:20:08

LSE

166

845.6

11:20:09

LSE

79

847.6

11:27:24

LSE

183

847.8

11:47:57

LSE

190

847.8

11:47:57

LSE

106

847.8

11:47:57

LSE

148

846.6

11:51:01

LSE

168

845.6

11:51:11

LSE

300

845.4

11:53:03

LSE

141

845.4

11:53:03

LSE

151

844.6

11:54:49

LSE

300

844.2

11:58:18

LSE

149

844.2

11:58:18

LSE

29

843.2

11:58:22

LSE

140

843.2

11:58:22

LSE

188

843.6

12:24:36

LSE

175

844.6

12:24:36

LSE

438

844.6

12:24:37

LSE

451

844.6

12:24:37

LSE

58

844.6

12:24:37

LSE

180

845.0

12:25:11

LSE

180

845.0

12:25:11

LSE

180

852.4

12:25:46

LSE

300

852.6

12:25:46

LSE

23

859.2

12:27:20

LSE

460

859.0

12:27:25

LSE

133

859.0

12:28:16

LSE

47

859.0

12:28:18

LSE

140

859.0

12:28:18

LSE

140

859.0

12:28:20

LSE

135

859.0

12:28:20

LSE

140

858.8

12:28:29

LSE

1,500

859.0

12:28:29

LSE

109

859.0

12:28:36

LSE

491

859.0

12:28:36

LSE

140

859.0

12:28:36

LSE

500

859.0

12:28:43

LSE

600

857.0

12:28:43

LSE

1,715

857.0

12:28:43

LSE

1,500

857.0

12:28:43

LSE

33

857.0

12:28:43

LSE

205

852.2

12:29:55

LSE

196

850.0

12:30:32

LSE

224

849.4

12:31:13

LSE

251

846.4

12:32:04

LSE

909

848.6

12:32:51

LSE

142

848.6

12:33:01

LSE

215

848.2

12:37:16

LSE

169

846.2

12:38:42

LSE

74

846.2

12:38:42

LSE

130

852.4

12:39:13

LSE

162

852.6

12:39:13

LSE

130

853.6

12:39:15

LSE

130

853.4

12:39:16

LSE

336

853.6

12:39:16

LSE

130

853.6

12:39:16

LSE

246

847.4

12:41:51

LSE

203

847.2

12:51:57

LSE

55

846.8

12:54:23

LSE

266

845.4

12:58:29

LSE

190

846.0

13:00:13

LSE

300

846.0

13:01:11

LSE

235

845.8

13:04:33

LSE

259

845.2

13:07:16

LSE

87

844.8

13:08:10

LSE

207

843.4

13:09:02

LSE

179

843.4

13:15:14

LSE

201

842.8

13:19:23

LSE

65

842.8

13:19:32

LSE

163

842.8

13:19:32

LSE

12

843.6

13:24:57

LSE

132

843.6

13:26:18

LSE

7

843.2

13:26:19

LSE

65

843.2

13:33:43

LSE

131

843.2

13:33:43

LSE

184

843.0

13:36:02

LSE

193

842.8

13:40:14

LSE

188

841.4

13:41:15

LSE

154

840.8

13:43:47

LSE

6

841.4

13:48:47

LSE

164

841.4

13:49:26

LSE

179

840.6

13:51:04

LSE

190

840.6

13:51:09

LSE

190

840.6

13:51:09

LSE

190

842.6

14:01:22

LSE

145

842.6

14:05:05

LSE

101

843.0

14:12:29

LSE

497

843.0

14:12:29

LSE

245

843.2

14:12:36

LSE

47

843.2

14:12:36

LSE

200

842.8

14:13:11

LSE

650

842.0

14:13:11

LSE

202

842.2

14:13:11

LSE

300

842.6

14:19:17

LSE

109

842.6

14:19:28

LSE

109

842.6

14:19:28

LSE

286

842.6

14:19:28

LSE

6

842.6

14:19:28

LSE

292

843.2

14:27:47

LSE

166

842.4

14:28:26

LSE

153

841.8

14:28:55

LSE

43

843.0

14:32:13

LSE

93

843.0

14:32:13

LSE

63

843.0

14:32:13

LSE

119

842.2

14:37:50

LSE

43

842.2

14:37:50

LSE

124

842.2

14:39:48

LSE

18

842.8

14:39:49

LSE

277

843.0

14:40:48

LSE

205

843.2

14:41:48

LSE

73

843.2

14:41:48

LSE

331

843.2

14:41:48

LSE

Disclaimer

Plus500 Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:11:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
