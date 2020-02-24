Plus500 : Transaction in Own Shares

24 February 2020

Plus500 Ltd.

('Plus500' or 'the Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Plus500, a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference ('CFDs') internationally, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 12 February 2020 ('Share Buyback Programme'), the Company purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of ILS 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited.

Date of purchase: 21 February 2020 Aggregate number of ordinary shares of ILS 0.01 each purchased: 33,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 843.60 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 860.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 854.08

The Company will hold the repurchased shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 106,967,688 (excluding treasury shares), and the company will hold 6,920,689 ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in Plus500 will be 106,967,688. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: