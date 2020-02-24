Log in
PLUS500 LTD.

(PLUS)
02/21 11:35:17 am
857.6 GBp   +1.76%
02:14aPLUS500 : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/21PLUS500 : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/13PLUS500 : 2019 profit loses pace
AQ
Plus500 : Transaction in Own Shares

02/24/2020 | 02:14am EST

24 February 2020

Plus500 Ltd.

('Plus500' or 'the Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Plus500, a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference ('CFDs') internationally, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 12 February 2020 ('Share Buyback Programme'), the Company purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of ILS 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited.

Date of purchase:

21 February 2020

Aggregate number of ordinary shares of ILS 0.01 each purchased:

33,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

843.60

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

860.00

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

854.08

The Company will hold the repurchased shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 106,967,688 (excluding treasury shares), and the company will hold 6,920,689 ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in Plus500 will be 106,967,688. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Venue

110

848.8

8:41:28

LSE

140

849.0

8:41:28

LSE

160

846.8

8:48:53

LSE

120

848.0

8:48:59

LSE

162

847.0

8:49:25

LSE

116

847.0

8:49:28

LSE

244

845.6

8:49:55

LSE

300

843.8

8:49:56

LSE

99

845.2

8:50:00

LSE

156

845.2

8:50:03

LSE

153

843.6

8:50:28

LSE

35

845.2

9:20:15

LSE

195

846.2

9:35:21

LSE

25

846.2

9:35:21

LSE

19

846.6

9:47:33

LSE

189

846.6

9:47:35

LSE

115

846.4

9:49:46

LSE

35

846.4

9:49:46

LSE

133

845.8

9:53:46

LSE

113

846.4

9:53:47

LSE

166

851.0

10:35:22

LSE

64

851.8

10:36:06

LSE

109

851.8

10:36:06

LSE

4

854.0

10:59:38

LSE

12

854.0

10:59:38

LSE

66

854.0

11:06:08

LSE

117

854.0

11:06:08

LSE

308

854.8

11:20:26

LSE

170

860.0

11:31:10

LSE

75

860.0

11:31:10

LSE

111

859.2

11:35:14

LSE

63

859.2

11:35:14

LSE

1,300

857.2

11:35:15

LSE

216

857.4

11:35:15

LSE

79

857.4

11:35:15

LSE

131

857.0

11:38:18

LSE

25

857.0

11:38:18

LSE

193

856.6

11:42:16

LSE

156

855.8

11:46:20

LSE

89

853.4

11:46:47

LSE

82

853.4

11:46:47

LSE

300

852.6

11:49:59

LSE

97

852.6

11:49:59

LSE

11

852.4

11:49:59

LSE

54

852.2

11:53:31

LSE

119

852.2

11:54:39

LSE

187

853.8

11:58:06

LSE

213

856.2

12:02:33

LSE

121

856.2

12:02:33

LSE

68

856.2

12:04:12

LSE

106

856.2

12:09:45

LSE

1

856.2

12:09:46

LSE

187

856.2

12:09:46

LSE

2

856.2

12:10:01

LSE

152

855.0

12:27:16

LSE

122

854.8

12:27:28

LSE

136

854.2

12:27:56

LSE

64

853.4

12:29:49

LSE

259

853.4

12:32:21

LSE

300

853.4

12:34:18

LSE

36

852.8

12:37:14

LSE

98

852.8

12:37:14

LSE

136

852.2

12:39:21

LSE

138

850.6

12:53:00

LSE

75

849.4

12:53:50

LSE

55

849.4

12:54:06

LSE

101

848.8

13:03:57

LSE

110

848.8

13:12:33

LSE

68

848.8

13:15:04

LSE

122

848.6

13:16:29

LSE

152

848.4

13:31:20

LSE

300

848.0

13:31:20

LSE

120

847.6

13:35:34

LSE

176

847.6

13:35:57

LSE

144

847.8

13:48:56

LSE

170

847.6

13:58:35

LSE

110

851.8

14:23:00

LSE

34

854.0

14:31:54

LSE

34

854.0

14:34:40

LSE

95

855.2

14:38:38

LSE

27

855.2

14:38:38

LSE

25

855.2

14:38:38

LSE

110

855.0

14:42:35

LSE

116

855.0

14:42:35

LSE

110

855.0

14:42:35

LSE

110

855.0

14:42:36

LSE

140

853.6

14:42:38

LSE

850

853.4

14:42:38

LSE

117

853.4

14:42:38

LSE

300

853.6

14:42:38

LSE

300

853.8

14:42:38

LSE

677

853.8

14:42:38

LSE

174

852.4

14:44:46

LSE

300

852.0

14:45:45

LSE

307

852.0

14:45:45

LSE

178

852.0

14:45:45

LSE

182

851.8

14:51:52

LSE

158

851.0

14:58:35

LSE

163

850.2

14:58:56

LSE

42

850.2

15:01:35

LSE

107

850.2

15:01:35

LSE

153

850.0

15:09:02

LSE

157

848.8

15:10:14

LSE

182

848.6

15:11:10

LSE

186

849.4

15:20:28

LSE

190

849.4

15:20:28

LSE

194

848.8

15:21:35

LSE

142

848.4

15:21:35

LSE

500

848.4

15:21:35

LSE

650

848.6

15:21:35

LSE

112

848.6

15:21:35

LSE

300

848.8

15:21:35

LSE

168

849.6

15:23:13

LSE

170

849.6

15:23:13

LSE

5

850.8

15:24:27

LSE

221

850.8

15:24:27

LSE

109

850.8

15:24:27

LSE

160

851.8

15:28:18

LSE

1

851.8

15:28:18

LSE

140

851.8

15:28:18

LSE

130

853.2

15:31:47

LSE

115

853.6

15:32:56

LSE

132

853.6

15:32:56

LSE

9

853.6

15:32:56

LSE

203

852.6

15:34:40

LSE

180

852.2

15:34:40

LSE

300

852.4

15:34:40

LSE

155

854.0

15:39:34

LSE

161

853.4

15:40:51

LSE

190

853.4

15:40:51

LSE

271

856.0

15:50:15

LSE

66

856.0

15:50:15

LSE

3

856.0

15:50:15

LSE

50

856.0

15:50:15

LSE

323

856.2

15:51:28

LSE

123

858.4

15:53:53

LSE

150

858.4

15:53:53

LSE

150

858.4

15:53:53

LSE

150

858.4

15:53:53

LSE

4

859.0

15:55:34

LSE

160

858.4

15:56:14

LSE

129

858.8

15:56:14

LSE

182

858.4

16:01:11

LSE

4

858.4

16:01:11

LSE

130

858.2

16:01:11

LSE

300

858.4

16:01:11

LSE

96

858.4

16:01:11

LSE

111

858.4

16:01:11

LSE

133

858.6

16:01:25

LSE

26

858.4

16:02:22

LSE

156

858.4

16:02:22

LSE

72

858.4

16:03:14

LSE

44

858.4

16:03:14

LSE

56

858.4

16:03:14

LSE

12

858.4

16:03:21

LSE

11

858.4

16:03:21

LSE

213

858.4

16:03:21

LSE

176

858.4

16:06:25

LSE

9

858.4

16:06:25

LSE

155

858.2

16:09:04

LSE

35

857.8

16:10:04

LSE

143

857.8

16:10:04

LSE

3

858.4

16:13:51

LSE

12

858.4

16:13:51

LSE

300

858.4

16:14:18

LSE

144

859.0

16:14:46

LSE

300

859.2

16:15:20

LSE

247

859.2

16:15:20

LSE

44

859.4

16:15:33

LSE

1

859.4

16:15:45

LSE

175

858.8

16:16:37

LSE

105

859.2

16:16:45

LSE

168

859.0

16:17:15

LSE

10

859.0

16:17:15

LSE

300

859.2

16:17:15

LSE

550

859.4

16:17:15

LSE

722

859.2

16:17:15

LSE

112

859.4

16:17:15

LSE

363

859.4

16:17:15

LSE

129

858.6

16:17:37

LSE

61

858.6

16:17:37

LSE

300

858.8

16:17:41

LSE

460

858.8

16:17:41

LSE

94

858.8

16:17:41

LSE

300

858.8

16:17:41

LSE

174

858.2

16:18:37

LSE

226

858.2

16:19:04

LSE

89

858.2

16:19:04

LSE

187

857.8

16:20:11

LSE

104

857.8

16:20:11

LSE

383

856.0

16:20:18

LSE

98

855.4

16:21:26

LSE

1

854.6

16:21:37

LSE

1

854.6

16:21:47

LSE

1

854.6

16:22:08

LSE

46

855.4

16:23:14

LSE

427

855.6

16:23:16

LSE

1

855.8

16:23:27

LSE

122

855.8

16:23:27

LSE

160

855.4

16:24:41

LSE

300

855.6

16:24:59

LSE

98

855.6

16:25:02

LSE

90

855.6

16:25:31

LSE

187

856.2

16:25:58

LSE

187

856.2

16:25:58

LSE

121

856.2

16:25:58

LSE

166

856.6

16:26:46

LSE

191

856.6

16:26:46

LSE

180

857.4

16:27:52

LSE

59

857.6

16:27:52

LSE

122

857.6

16:27:52

LSE

Disclaimer

Plus500 Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:13:08 UTC
