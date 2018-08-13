Plus500 : first-half core earnings jump on market volatility

Log in
PLUS500 LTD (PLUS)

PLUS500 LTD (PLUS)
News 
08/13/2018

(Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd reported on Monday a near three-fold jump in first-half core earnings as geopolitical events resulted in higher-than-expected market volatility, but the online trading platform cautioned that regulatory changes would hurt its revenue in the near term.

Plus500 has started a process to look at whether its long-time customers could be reclassified as professional investors, and retain the right to trade using higher leverage, it said in a statement.

The move comes as global regulators crack down on online trading platforms to address concerns that high-risk speculative products are being offered to retail investors, leading to losses.

Plus500 provides an online platform for retail customers to trade contracts for differences (CFDs), which are instruments that facilitate bets on moves in share prices without having to buy the underlying stock.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has banned 'binary' options sales to retail clients and restrict the sales of CFDs to shield investors from deep losses.

"It is unlikely that the exceptional performance of H1 2018 will be repeated and the impact of rule changes will potentially affect less than half of EEA (European Economic Area) revenues (30 percent of group revenues) in the short term," the company said in a statement.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to $349 million for six months ended June from $118.5 million a year earlier.

Plus500, which is regulated in Britain, Australia, Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and Singapore, said trading in the third quarter had been in line with market expectations.

"Our expectations are that Plus500's outstanding momentum will deliver strong year-on-year growth in 2018, in line with the market expectations," Chief Executive Officer Asaf Elimelech said.

Plus500 added 94,148 new customers in the first half, up 75 percent from a year earlier. The number of active customers jumped 121 percent to 248,564 in the first half from a year earlier, while the average revenue per active user rose 12 percent to $1,873.

The Haifa, Israel-based company raised its full-year financial performance expectations twice in the last two months, saying it benefited from higher levels of market volatility stemming from U.S. import tariffs and high levels of trading in its cryptocurrency offering.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 436 M
EBIT 2018 282 M
Net income 2018 197 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,73%
P/E ratio 2018 11,57
P/E ratio 2019 11,09
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,27x
Capitalization 2 334 M
Chart PLUS500 LTD
Duration : Period :
Plus500 Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLUS500 LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Asaf Elimelech Chief Executive Officer & Director
Penelope Ruth Judd Chairman
Elad Even-Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Omer Elazari Vice President-Research & Development
Michael Charles Fairbairn Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLUS500 LTD121.02%2 979
ASX LTD22.40%9 569
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-3.85%9 342
NEX GROUP PLC66.86%4 910
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 431
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES3.95%2 655
