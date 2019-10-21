Log in
PLUTUS POWERGEN PLC

PLUTUS POWERGEN PLC

(PPG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:35:12 am
0.13 GBp   -18.75%
02:21a PLUTUS POWERGEN : Board update
PU
09/03PLUTUS POWERGEN : Update re Planning Permission Application
PU
08/29PLUTUS POWERGEN : Agreement for Gas Site Funding and Rockpool update
PU
Plutus PowerGen : Board update

10/21/2019 | 02:21am EDT

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').

21 October 2019

PLUTUS POWERGEN PLC

('Plutus', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Board update

The Company announces that it has received from its Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, Paul Lazarevic, a notice alleging that the Company has breached the terms of his director service agreement and/or consultancy agreement with the Company. The Board (other than Mr Lazarevic) strongly believes that no such breach has occurred.

In an email to the Board on 18 October 2019 Mr Lazarevic stated that he considers that he has ceased to be a director of Plutus with immediate effect. Furthermore, Mr Lazarevic has requested that the Company informs Companies House of his ceasing to be a director. Finally, Mr Lazarevic notified the Board that he has informed Rockpool Investments, the directors of the Company's SPVs and the main suppliers/contractors of the Company (including the Company's nominated adviser) that he has ceased to be a director of the Company.

Mr Lazarevic's director's service contract and consultancy agreement require that he gives the Company 6 months prior written notice of termination. The Company has received no such notice.

The Company is taking advice as to what steps it may take (including taking legal action) against Mr Lazarevic to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The Company will make further announcements in due course.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.plutuspowergen.com, or contact:

Plutus PowerGen Plc

+44 (0) 20 8720 6562

Charles Tatnall, Executive Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Nick Athanas

James Hornigold

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 3621 4120

Andy Thacker

St Brides Partners Limited (Financial PR)

+44 (0)20 7236 1177

Isabel de Salis

Disclaimer

Plutus PowerGen plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 06:20:12 UTC
