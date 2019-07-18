Plutus Powergen : Update on Issue of Equity

Plutus PowerGen Plc / Ticker: PPG / Index: AIM

18 July 2019

PLUTUS POWERGEN PLC

('Plutus', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Update on Issue of Equity

Admission on 23 July 2019

Plutus PowerGen (AIM: PPG), the AIM quoted power company focused on the development and operation of flexible energy generation ('FlexGen') projects in the UK, announces that, further to the announcement released by the Company on 16 July 2019, the date for admission to trading on AIM of the 47,272,726 new Ordinary Shares to be issued by the Company (comprising 10,909,090 Fee Conversion Shares and 36,363,636 Debt Conversion Shares) has been amended to 23 July 2019.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a total of 47,272,726 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that such admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 23 July 2019.

Following Admission, the total number of issued Ordinary Shares in the Company will be 872,534,994 ordinary shares and consequently the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 872,534,994. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as set out in the announcement released by the Company on 16 July 2019.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.plutuspowergen.com, or contact: