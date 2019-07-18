Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Plutus Powergen PLC    PPG   GB00B1GDWB47

PLUTUS POWERGEN PLC

(PPG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/18 11:35:02 am
0.275 GBp   --.--%
01:35pPLUTUS POWERGEN : Update on Issue of Equity
PU
06/27PLUTUS POWERGEN : Holding in Company
PU
06/10PLUTUS POWERGEN : Change of Adviser
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Plutus Powergen : Update on Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

Plutus PowerGen Plc / Ticker: PPG / Index: AIM

18 July 2019

PLUTUS POWERGEN PLC

('Plutus', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Update on Issue of Equity

Admission on 23 July 2019

Plutus PowerGen (AIM: PPG), the AIM quoted power company focused on the development and operation of flexible energy generation ('FlexGen') projects in the UK, announces that, further to the announcement released by the Company on 16 July 2019, the date for admission to trading on AIM of the 47,272,726 new Ordinary Shares to be issued by the Company (comprising 10,909,090 Fee Conversion Shares and 36,363,636 Debt Conversion Shares) has been amended to 23 July 2019.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a total of 47,272,726 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that such admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 23 July 2019.

Following Admission, the total number of issued Ordinary Shares in the Company will be 872,534,994 ordinary shares and consequently the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 872,534,994. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as set out in the announcement released by the Company on 16 July 2019.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.plutuspowergen.com, or contact:

Plutus PowerGen Plc

+44 (0)20 7582 6598

Charles Tatnall, Executive Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Nick Athanas

James Hornigold

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 3621 4120

Andy Thacker

St Brides Partners Limited (Financial PR)

+44 (0)20 7236 1177

Isabel de Salis

Disclaimer

Plutus PowerGen plc published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 17:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLUTUS POWERGEN PLC
01:35pPLUTUS POWERGEN : Update on Issue of Equity
PU
06/27PLUTUS POWERGEN : Holding in Company
PU
06/10PLUTUS POWERGEN : Change of Adviser
PU
05/30PLUTUS POWERGEN : Trading Update
PU
05/07PLUTUS POWERGEN : Director Shareholding
PU
04/16PLUTUS POWERGEN : AIM Rule 17 Notice
PU
04/16PLUTUS POWERGEN : Planning Permission Application Submitted
PU
2018PLUTUS POWERGEN : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018PLUTUS POWERGEN : Statement re. Price Movement
PU
2018PLUTUS POWERGEN : Advancing Development of Gas-Powered FlexGen Site
PU
More news
Chart PLUTUS POWERGEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Plutus Powergen PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLUTUS POWERGEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
James Timothy Chapman Longley CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Charles Ronald Spencer Tatnall Executive Chairman
Paul Lazarevic Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timothy Robin Cottier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLUTUS POWERGEN PLC-42.71%3
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%30 247
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC17.94%25 747
LEGAL & GENERAL17.40%20 010
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC17.43%17 678
AMUNDI33.45%13 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About