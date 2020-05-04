Log in
PLx Pharma Inc. to Discuss 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on May 15, 2020 Conference Call

05/04/2020 | 06:51am EDT

SPARTA, N.J., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system to provide more effective and safer products, VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg (referred to together as “VAZALORE”™), announced today that the Company will release its 2020 first quarter financial results on Friday, May 15, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rita O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

DateFriday, May 15, 2020
Time8:30 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)(866) 394-2901
International
Conference ID		(616) 548-5567
4388184
Webcast (live and replay)www.plxpharma.com under the ‘Investor Relations’ section.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID for the replay is 4388184. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days via the aforementioned URL.

About VAZALORE
VAZALORE 325 mg is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy with more reliable and predictable antiplatelet efficacy as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, while also reducing the adverse gastric events common in an acute setting. PLx is focused on collecting the data required for post-approval manufacturing changes, which will be included in the sNDA filing for VAZALORE 325 mg and to support approval of low dose VAZALORE 81 mg.

About PLx Pharma Inc.
PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard delivery system works by targeting delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions, ulcers and bleeding associated with aspirin and ibuprofen, and potentially other drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Contact
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
