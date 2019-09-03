Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PLx Pharma Inc    PLXP

PLX PHARMA INC

(PLXP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PLx Pharma : Summary TogglePLx Pharma Inc. Presents Moderated Abstract and Simultaneous Publication on the Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) Properties of its Novel, Liquid Aspirin Formulation at the 2019 European Society of Cardiology Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:35am EDT

PLx Pharma Inc. Presents Moderated Abstract and Simultaneous Publication on the Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) Properties of its Novel, Liquid Aspirin Formulation at the 2019 European Society of Cardiology Congress

September 3, 2019

VAZALORE'S novel mechanism of action with an improved GI safety profile also delivers fast, reliable absorption and

predictable antiplatelet effect establishing bioequivalence with regular aspirin.

SPARTA, N.J. and PARIS, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) ("PLx" or the "Company"), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing more effective and safer products with its patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system announced today the presentation of a moderated poster on VAZALORE™ 325 mg at the 2019 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, the largest global gathering of cardiovascular experts and the simultaneous publication in the Journal of Thrombosis and Thrombolysis.

Abstract Title: Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic assessment of a lipid-based aspirin formulation: results of a prospective, randomized, crossover study

Session Date:Sunday, September 1, 12:30 PM Central European Time

Presenter:Dominick J. Angiolillo, MD, PhD, FACC, FESC, FSCAI, Program Director, Interventional Cardiology Fellowship, Professor of Medicine, Director, Cardiovascular Research, University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville, Jacksonville, FL, USA

The presentation was included in the Evolving Developments in Anti-Platelet Therapy program.

Study Design

In this active-control crossover study, 16 healthy volunteers were randomized to receive single doses of 325 mg or 650 mg of either immediate release aspirin or the novel pharmaceutical lipid-aspirin complex (i.e. VAZALORE) in a sequential fashion with a two-week washout period between treatment assignments. The primary objectives of the study were to assess pharmacokinetic (i.e., plasma salicylic acid levels) and pharmacodynamic PD (i.e., serum thromboxane B2 levels) bioequivalence over a 24-hour period. The results established both PK and PD bioequivalence between the two aspirin formulations according to FDA established criteria.

"The data presented at ESC demonstrate that VAZALORE, with its novel liquid formulation, can deliver fast and reliable aspirin absorption that is bioequivalent to that seen with immediate release aspirin. These findings, together with results from previous studies showing significant reductions in the risk for gastric erosions and ulcers with VAZALORE, suggest that this novel compound may confer a superior benefit risk profile compared with currently available aspirin options," stated Dr. Angiolillo, the lead author of the Journal of Thrombosis and Thrombolysis publication released simultaneously with the moderated poster presentation.

"Aspirin remains the cornerstone of lifelong antithrombotic protection for patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Our data presented here complement previous studies with this lipid-based formulation of aspirin. It is encouraging that a new aspirin formulation combining reliable absorption and antiplatelet efficacy with improved GI safety may soon be available to our patients," added Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, FAHA, FSCAI, FESC, Executive Director of Interventional CV Programs Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart & Vascular Center, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School.

"We are thrilled to partner with our academic colleagues and generate such high-quality data that establishes the performance of our novel, liquid aspirin formulation, VAZALORE. We believe that VAZALORE has the potential to address the long-standing need for a new, better aspirin product with reliable efficacy and improved safety. We remain focused on our efforts to make VAZALORE available as soon as possible to the millions of high-risk cardiovascular patients who require reliable lifelong vascular protection," concluded Efthymios Deliargyris, MD, FACC, FESC, FSCAI, Chief Medical Officer of PLx Pharma.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE 325 mg is an FDA-approved aspirin product being developed to provide patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy with more reliable and predictable antiplatelet efficacy as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, while also reducing the adverse gastric events common in an acute setting. PLx is focused on manufacturing, scale-up and label finalization for VAZALORE 325 mg aspirin dosage form and preparing an sNDA for VAZALORE 81 mg maintenance dose form. Our goal is to begin selling both products in the United States by mid-2020, subject to approval by the FDA.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard delivery system works by targeting delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce GI side effects-including erosions, ulcers and bleeding-associated with aspirin and ibuprofen, and potentially other drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and

other financial and business matters, including without limitation, the prospects for commercializing or selling any products or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants they relate to PLx may identify forward-looking statements. PLx cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including the failure by PLx to secure and maintain relationships with collaborators; risks relating to clinical trials; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of PLx's proposed product candidates (such as marketing, regulatory, product liability, supply, competition, and other risks); dependence on the efforts of third parties; dependence on intellectual property and risks that PLx may lack the financial resources and access to capital to fund proposed operations. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect PLx's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in PLx's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in PLx's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019, and in other filings that PLx will make going forward. The forward-looking statements represent PLx's estimate as of the date hereof only, and PLx specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

  1. lwilson@insitecony.comSource: PLx Pharma Inc.

Source: PLx Pharma Inc.

Disclaimer

PLx Pharma Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 11:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLX PHARMA INC
07:35aPLX PHARMA : Summary TogglePLx Pharma Inc. Presents Moderated Abstract and Simul..
PU
06:50aPLx Pharma Inc. Presents Moderated Abstract and Simultaneous Publication on t..
GL
08/28PLX PHARMA : Summary TogglePLx Pharma Inc. to Present at Janney Healthcare Confe..
PU
08/28PLx Pharma Inc. to Present at Janney Healthcare Conference 2019 on September ..
GL
08/19PLX PHARMA INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09PLX PHARMA : Summary TogglePLx Pharma Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
08/09PLX PHARMA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/09PLx Pharma Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/30PLx Pharma Inc. to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9,..
GL
06/20PLX PHARMA : on Track for VAZALORE Regulatory Pathway
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,62 M
EBIT 2019 -16,0 M
Net income 2019 -29,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,79x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,26x
Capi. / Sales2019 86,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,91x
Capitalization 53,4 M
Chart PLX PHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
PLx Pharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLX PHARMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00  $
Last Close Price 5,90  $
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 137%
Spread / Lowest Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Natasha Giordano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Valentino Executive Chairman
Rita M. O'Connor Chief Financial Officer
Estela Von Chong Senior Director-Regulatory & Clinical Affairs
Gary S. Balkema Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLX PHARMA INC285.62%53
GILEAD SCIENCES1.58%80 471
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.64%46 272
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.34%31 738
GENMAB29.70%13 329
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.39.22%9 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group