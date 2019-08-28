Log in
PLX PHARMA INC

(PLXP)
PLx Pharma : Summary TogglePLx Pharma Inc. to Present at Janney Healthcare Conference 2019 on September 10

08/28/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

PLx Pharma Inc. to Present at Janney Healthcare Conference 2019 on September 10

August 28, 2019

SPARTA, N.J., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) ("PLx" or the "Company"), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company initially focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system to provide more effective and safer products, VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg (referred to together as "VAZALORE"™), announced today thatNatasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rita O'Connor, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Janney Healthcare Conference 2019 as follows:

Date:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Time:

9:55 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Location:

The Union League Club, NY, NY

Webcast:

https://cc.callinfo.com/r/13g55rzqr5bf1&eom

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company's website at www.plxpharma.com under the News & Events section.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE 325 mg is an FDA-approved aspirin product being developed to provide patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy with more reliable and predictable antiplatelet efficacy as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, while also reducing the adverse gastric events common in an acute setting. PLx is focused on manufacturing, scale-up and label finalization for VAZALORE 325 mg aspirin dosage form and preparing an sNDA for VAZALORE 81 mg maintenance dose form. Our goal is to begin selling both products in the United States by mid-2020, subject to approval by the FDA.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ delivery system to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard delivery system works by targeting delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce GI side effects-including erosions, ulcers and bleeding-associated with aspirin and ibuprofen, and potentially other drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Contact

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

  1. lwilson@insitecony.com Source: PLx Pharma Inc.

Source: PLx Pharma Inc.

Disclaimer

PLx Pharma Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:15:01 UTC
