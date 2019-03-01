Log in
PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC

(PLYM)
Plymouth Industrial REIT : Declares First Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend

03/01/2019

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the first quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT I
06:31a PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Declares First Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
02/28PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/15PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Co..
BU
01/15PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Acquires Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in Chicago ..
BU
01/14PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
01/14PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends
BU
2018PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Sells Property in Milwaukee for $5.3 Million
BU
2018PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Term..
AQ
2018PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Board Authorizes a $5 Million Stock Repurchase Progra..
BU
2018PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Completes $97 Million Portfolio Acquisition and Strat..
BU
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36,1 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -22,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,77%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 74,1 M
Chart PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC
Duration : Period :
Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,7 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey E. Witherell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pendleton P. White President, Secretary, Director & CIO
Daniel C. Wright CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David G. Gaw Independent Director
Richard J. DeAgazio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC21.81%74
EQUINIX INC20.12%34 247
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.6.17%23 509
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.18%21 010
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES17.10%15 319
VORNADO REALTY TRUST8.51%12 825
