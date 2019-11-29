Log in
Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc    PLYM

PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC

(PLYM)
Plymouth Industrial REIT : Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend

11/29/2019

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2019, to stockholders of record on December 13, 2019.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey E. Witherell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pendleton P. White President, Secretary, Director & CIO
Daniel C. Wright CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David G. Gaw Independent Director
Richard J. DeAgazio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC47.82%236
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.31%48 199
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION23.24%25 321
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.75%25 297
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES40.85%18 690
W. P. CAREY INC.29.54%14 581
