Plymouth Industrial REIT : Declares Second Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: PLYM) today announced
that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash
dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per
share, for the Company’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred
Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable
on July 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on June 14, 2019.
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and
self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and
operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in
secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The
Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that
enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to
enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent
property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005027/en/