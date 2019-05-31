Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc    PLYM

PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC

(PLYM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plymouth Industrial REIT : Declares Second Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on June 14, 2019.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT I
06:31aPLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Declares Second Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
05/22PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Underwriters..
BU
05/16PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
05/15PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering of 3,000,000 ..
BU
05/15PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Announces Proposed Offering of 3,000,000 Shares of Co..
BU
05/13PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
05/09PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/09PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
05/09PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
05/09PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT : Reports First Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 47,0 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -24,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,47%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 93,5 M
Chart PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC
Duration : Period :
Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey E. Witherell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pendleton P. White President, Secretary, Director & CIO
Daniel C. Wright CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David G. Gaw Independent Director
Richard J. DeAgazio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC40.52%93
EQUINIX INC38.22%40 568
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.10.48%24 469
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.14%21 659
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES25.10%16 281
VORNADO REALTY TRUST7.06%12 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About