Plymouth Industrial REIT : to Transfer Listing to the New York Stock Exchange

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: PLYM) announced it has received approval from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) to transfer the listing of its common stock from the NYSE American (the “NYSE-A”) to the NYSE. Plymouth expects its common stock to begin trading on the NYSE effective at the opening of markets on February 27, 2020. Plymouth’s Series A Preferred Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE-A for the foreseeable future.

Plymouth’s common stock will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “PLYM”, the same symbol the common stock traded under on the NYSE-A.

Jeff Witherell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “The uplisting to the NYSE reflects the benefits of a lot of hard work by our team over the past two years as a public company and our strong corporate governance. We have grown the company through disciplined capital allocation and the accessing of capital markets as well as executing on our top leasing and asset management goals.”

In connection with the listing of its common stock the Company will voluntarily delist its common stock from the NYSE-A.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's plans, objectives and strategies, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statement, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005242/en/