Plymouth Industrial Reit : SEC Filing - CERT

New York Stock Exchange

11 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005

February 25, 2020

Chief, Information Technology

Securities and Exchange Commission

Division of Corporate Finance

100 F Street, NE MS 3040

Washington, DC 20549

To whom it may concern:

The New York Stock Exchange certifies its approval for listing and registration of the Common stock, $0.01 par value per share of PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT, INC. under the Exchange Act of 1934.

Sincerely,