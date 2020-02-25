Plymouth Industrial Reit : SEC Filing - CERT

New York Stock Exchange
11 Wall Street
New York, NY 10005
February 25, 2020
Chief, Information Technology
Securities and Exchange Commission
Division of Corporate Finance
100 F Street, NE MS 3040
Washington, DC 20549
To whom it may concern:
The New York Stock Exchange certifies its approval for listing and registration of the Common stock, $0.01 par value per share of PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT, INC. under the Exchange Act of 1934.
Sincerely,
