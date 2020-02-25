Log in
Plymouth Industrial Reit : SEC Filing - CERT

02/25/2020

02/25/2020 | 07:35am EST

New York Stock Exchange

11 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005

February 25, 2020

Chief, Information Technology

Securities and Exchange Commission

Division of Corporate Finance

100 F Street, NE MS 3040

Washington, DC 20549

To whom it may concern:

The New York Stock Exchange certifies its approval for listing and registration of the Common stock, $0.01 par value per share of PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT, INC. under the Exchange Act of 1934.

Sincerely,

Disclaimer

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 12:33:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey E. Witherell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pendleton P. White President, Secretary, Director & CIO
Daniel C. Wright CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David G. Gaw Independent Director
Richard J. DeAgazio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT INC12.51%236
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)12.38%55 103
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.97%28 258
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.60%27 413
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.96%20 459
W. P. CAREY INC.10.28%15 207
