PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PRT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/16 03:54:36 pm
0.205 CAD   -24.07%
Plymouth Rock Technologies Cancels Private Placement

03/16/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

Plymouth, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) (FSE: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company") a leader in the development of cutting edge threat detection technologies, today provided an update to the unit offering announced February 4, 2020.

Due to the instability in the financial markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will no longer be proceeding with the previously announced financing. Subscription proceeds received from investors will be returned without deduction.

PRT's management team and board will be taking measures to reduce variable and fixed costs while maintaining to the best of its ability ongoing business opportunities and technology development.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

The Company is developing the next generation of threat detection solutions, with state-of-the-art technological advancements. Our advanced threat detection methods fuse artificial intelligence with augmented reality interfaces to eliminate human operating error. Plymouth Rock products, both airborne and land-based, will scan for threat items at greater "stand-off" distances than current existing technologies. Our unique radar imaging and signal processing technology creates new opportunities for remotely operated, none intrusive screening of crowds in real time.

Plymouth Rock's core technologies include: (1) A Millimeter-wave Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone ("MIRIAD"); (2) A compact millimeter-wave radar system for scanning shoe's ("SS1 Shoe-Scanner"); and (3) Wi-Fi radar techniques for lawful threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings and places, such as airports, shopping malls, schools and sports venues ("Wi-Ti" - Wireless Threat Indication).

www.plyrotech.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dana Wheeler
President and CEO
+1-603-300-7933
info@plyrotech.com

Investor Information:
Tasso Baras
+1-778-477-6990

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53501


© Newsfilecorp 2020
