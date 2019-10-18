Log in
PME African Infrastructure Opportunities PLC    PMEA

PME AFRICAN INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITIES

(PMEA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PME African Infrastructure Opportunities : Posting of Notice of AGM

10/18/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

18 October 2019

PME African Infrastructure Opportunities plc

('PME' or the 'Company')

(AIM: PMEA.L)

Posting of Notice of AGM

PMEannounces that it has today posted the Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and the associated Form of Proxy to shareholders. The AGM being convened is in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018.

The AGM will be held at the offices of Mainstream Fund Services (IOM) Limited, Millennium House, 46 Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 1JB, British Isles, on 29 November 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (UK time).

The Notice of AGM and the associated Form of Proxy are available from the Company's website at: www.pmeinfrastructure.com.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc+44 20 7397 8900

Nominated Adviser

Azhic Basirov / Ben Jeynes

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited+44 20 7710 7600

Broker

Neil Winward / Tom Yeadon

Disclaimer

PME African Infrastructure Opportunities plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 16:04:03 UTC
