PME African Infrastructure Opportunities : Posting of Notice of AGM

18 October 2019
PME African Infrastructure Opportunities plc
('PME' or the 'Company')
(AIM: PMEA.L)
Posting of Notice of AGM
PMEannounces that it has today posted the Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and the associated Form of Proxy to shareholders. The AGM being convened is in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018.
The AGM will be held at the offices of Mainstream Fund Services (IOM) Limited, Millennium House, 46 Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 1JB, British Isles, on 29 November 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (UK time).
The Notice of AGM and the associated Form of Proxy are available from the Company's website at: www.pmeinfrastructure.com.
For further information please contact:
Cenkos Securities plc+44 20 7397 8900
Nominated Adviser
Azhic Basirov / Ben Jeynes
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited+44 20 7710 7600
Broker
Neil Winward / Tom Yeadon
Disclaimer
PME African Infrastructure Opportunities plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 16:04:03 UTC