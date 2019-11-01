Harris Williams : Advises Yellowstone Landscape on its Sale to Harvest Partners, LP

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Yellowstone Landscape (Yellowstone), a portfolio company of CIVC Partners, LP (CIVC), on its sale to Harvest Partners, LP (Harvest Partners). Yellowstone is a leading provider of commercial landscape services throughout the Southern and Southwestern United States. The transaction was led by Brian Lucas, Taylor Morris and Maury Nolen of the Harris Williams Business Services Group and John Neuner of the firm’s Consumer Group.

“Yellowstone is a leader in the commercial landscaping segment, providing its clients with premier service through best-in-class branch-based operations,” said Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Advising companies like Yellowstone contributes to our firm’s continued momentum in the outsourced commercial and industrial services space.”

“We believe Harvest Partners will be a terrific new partner as Yellowstone seeks to continue to execute on its strategic growth plan through both organic means and accretive M&A,” added John Neuner, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Yellowstone is a full service commercial landscaping company, delivering professional landscape services including landscape design, landscape installation, landscape maintenance, irrigation installation and repair, and tree care services. Headquartered in Palm Coast, Florida, Yellowstone currently serves more than 5,000 customers from its 40 branch facilities across the South and Southwest. The company’s customers include corporate campuses, resorts and hotels, homeowners’ associations, multi-family communities, schools, hospitals and municipalities.

CIVC is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high-growth middle market companies in the business services sector. Since 1989, the team has invested $1.7 billion in 65 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund V.

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is a leading New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle market companies in the business services and consumer; healthcare; industrial services; and manufacturing and distribution sectors. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners’ more than 35 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth companies.

