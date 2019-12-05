Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNC Financial Services Group    PNC

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP

(PNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lenders Face Post-Libor Pitfalls -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 02:48am EST

Regional banks say alternative rates could lead to unfavorable terms for loans 

By Daniel Kruger and Allison Prang

Regional banks are struggling to move away from the troubled London interbank offered rate, saying alternatives to the key benchmark for variable-rate debt could hurt their ability to make new loans.

Those banks, including PNC Financial Services Group, Regions Financial Corp. and U.S. Bancorp, say they are concerned the new secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR, could notch outsize drops at times of economic stress. That could force banks to lend at low rates at times when their own borrowing costs are rising.

Preparing for the shift is critical because regulators in the U.K. overseeing Libor have said they won't ask banks to continue participating in the rate after 2021. Libor was discredited about a decade ago after a manipulation scandal led to billions of dollars in fines for banks and prison sentences for traders.

Now regulators and bankers are seeking a new rate to underpin trillions of dollars of financial contracts for everything from home mortgages to company credit lines. Banks, companies and investors all want a rate that reflects the risks from short-term lending, is supported by a liquid market and behaves in a predictable manner. Properly setting lending rates can determine whether loans are affordable for borrowers and profitable for lenders.

In the U.S., the transition to SOFR is being guided by a committee that includes Wall Street banks, investment firms and regulators convened by the Federal Reserve. The shift to SOFR is particularly thorny for banks, which make money by acquiring capital at low cost and lending it at higher rates. That is because SOFR is derived from rates on repurchase agreements that use super-safe U.S. government bonds as collateral, which are essentially guaranteed to be lower than the rates at which banks can borrow.

Additionally, some bankers expect rates on variable-rate loans linked to SOFR to decline at times of economic stress, right when it typically becomes more expensive for banks to borrow. In a growing economy, Libor tends to be modestly higher than SOFR. Banks are worried that the difference will widen during a slowdown, as investors will rush into the relative safety of government debt, dragging down yields, while avoiding riskier corporate bonds, pushing those yields higher.

The committee concluded that "there was no way to bridge the gap" between Libor's sensitivity to credit risk and the reliability and depth of the repo market that underpins SOFR, said David Wagner, a senior adviser at Houlihan Lokey and a former participant in the group. That is a problem that could affect the ability or willingness of smaller banks to use SOFR, Mr. Wagner said.

The unexpected spike in repo rates in mid-September raised widespread concern about the use of those rates, which can be volatile, in the determining how SOFR is calculated.

A group of 10 regional banks in October sent a letter to the Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, arguing that the absence of a credit-sensitive reference rate could undermine the willingness of lenders to provide credit in periods of economic uncertainty.

"Obviously, we're studying it, but there are other indices that you can use," First Republic Chief Financial Officer Mike Roffler said on the company's earnings call in October. First Republic began using the Treasury one-year constant maturity rate in recent months. It "behaves in a much more logical fashion," which is good for consumers, Mr. Roffler said.

It is possible for borrowers accustomed to Libor to use derivatives and other financial contracts to arrive at a rate that resembles the expiring benchmark, analysts said. It could be difficult, however, for regional banks to sell such strategies to their customers who are less used to the additional trades that would be part of such a strategy, they said.

Some regional banks are going to explore alternatives to SOFR, including the prime rate, which is the base rate banks charge creditworthy commercial customers, or the effective federal-funds rate, which reflects the rate large banks charge each other for loans.

The reluctance of these banks to use SOFR could also help rival benchmark rates gain traction. The American Financial Exchange, which allows smaller banks to lend to each other through mutual lines of credit, also publishes the Ameribor reference rate. It plans to ask the committee to include both SOFR and Ameribor when it recommends alterations to contractual language aimed at minimizing potential problems from the transition, according to Chief Executive Officer Richard Sandor.

While borrowers can adopt their own contractual language, participants on the Fed's committee are unlikely to change their recommended legal templates. Some committee members think banks will eventually have a choice of different reference rates after Libor expires, but they said the complexity of the transition doesn't leave enough time and resources to concurrent preparations for multiple benchmarks.

"By no means are we discouraging anyone" from offering alternatives that could address banks' concerns about credit risk, said Tom Wipf, vice chairman of institutional securities at Morgan Stanley and chairman of the alternative-rates committee. "Unfortunately, the task is not that simple, and if it was we would've done it a long time ago."

To receive our Markets newsletter every morning in your inbox, go here.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com and Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.89% 109.33 Delayed Quote.20.77%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.52% 48.84 Delayed Quote.21.34%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP 1.08% 151.35 Delayed Quote.28.08%
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.58% 16.68 Delayed Quote.24.66%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -2.68% 109 End-of-day quote.202.78%
US BANCORP 0.64% 59.31 Delayed Quote.28.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GRO
02:48aLenders Face Post-Libor Pitfalls -- WSJ
DJ
12/04Regional Banks Face Bumpy Road Away From Libor
DJ
11/27PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank's Kevin Thompson To Retire; Joseph Luckring Named ..
PU
11/26PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Chief Executive to Speak at Goldman Sachs Investor Conf..
PR
11/20PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : It's A Silent Night For '12 Days of Christmas' Prices, ..
PR
11/12PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth® Launches Institute for Fam..
PR
11/07PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/07PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Foundation Joins the TMW Center at University of Chicag..
PU
11/07Banks Don't Know What to Do With Their Branches
DJ
11/01PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 695 M
EBIT 2019 7 201 M
Net income 2019 5 077 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,75x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,72x
Capitalization 66 317 M
Chart PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP
Duration : Period :
PNC Financial Services Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 150,94  $
Last Close Price 151,35  $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven C. van Wyk Executive VP, Head-Technology & Innovation
Deborah Guild Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP28.08%66 317
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.94%415 020
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.28%298 188
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.80%280 916
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.11%225 171
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.19%199 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group